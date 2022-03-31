Call to end Jamal Khashoggi murder trial in Turkey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Call to end Jamal Khashoggi murder trial in Turkey

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 11:15 am Updated: March 31, 2022, 1:23 pm
People hold posters of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul on the second anniversary of his death (Emrah Gurel/AP)
People hold posters of murdered Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul on the second anniversary of his death (Emrah Gurel/AP)

The prosecutor in the case against 26 Saudi nationals charged in the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi has made a surprise request that their trial in absentia be suspended and the case be transferred to Saudi Arabia.

The panel of judges made no ruling on the prosecutor’s request but sent a letter to Turkey’s Justice Ministry seeking its opinion on the possible transfer of the file to the Saudi judicial authorities, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency. The trial was adjourned to a later date.

Jamal Khashoggi wrote critical columns for the Washington Post (Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP)

The prosecutor’s request comes as Turkey has been trying to normalise its relationship with Saudi Arabia, which reached an all-time low following Mr Khashoggi’s grisly killing.

His murder at the consulate also sparked international condemnation and cast a cloud of suspicion over Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Mr Khashoggi, a Saudi national who was a United States resident, had walked into his country’s consulate in Istanbul on October 2 2018 for an appointment to pick up documents that would allow him to marry his Turkish fiancee. He never walked out.

Turkish authorities said he was killed by a team of Saudi agents who had flown to Turkey to meet Mr Khashoggi inside the consulate.

Those on trial in absentia include two former aides of the prince.

The defendants all left Turkey, and Saudi Arabia rejected Turkish demands for their extradition. Some of the men were put on trial in Riyadh behind closed doors. Mr Khashoggi’s family members later announced they had forgiven his killers.

Prior to his killing, Mr Khashoggi had written critically of Saudi Arabia’s crown prince in columns for the Washington Post.

Amnesty International urged Turkey to press ahead with the trial.

“If the prosecutor’s request is granted, then instead of prosecuting and shedding light on a murder that was committed on its territory… Turkey will be knowingly and willingly sending the case to a place where it will be covered up,” said Tarik Beyhan, Amnesty’s campaign director for Turkey.

Mr Beyhan said he did not want to “think about the possibility” that the prosecutor’s request may be related to the improving ties between Riyadh and Ankara.

“Basic human rights… should not be made the subject of political negotiations,” he said. “A murder cannot be covered up to fix relations.”

