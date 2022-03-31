China reopens one city as Shanghai lockdown enters a second phase

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
China reopens one city as Shanghai lockdown enters a second phase

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 11:37 am
A resident wearing a mask walks past shadows of a tree in a park in Beijing (Ng Han Guan/AP)
The city of Shanghai is preparing to reopen its eastern half and shut its western half, while authorities elsewhere announced the lifting of a citywide lockdown in the province hit hardest by China’s omicron-driven coronavirus outbreak.

Residents of the city of Jilin will be able to move about freely starting from Friday for the first time in more than three weeks. They will be required to wear masks and, when indoors, stay one meter apart. Public gatherings in parks and squares are prohibited.

The spread of Covid-19 has been brought under control in Jilin city but not in the rest of Jilin province, officials said at a news conference.

Some progress has been made in Changchun, the provincial capital and a car manufacturing hub that has been locked down since March 11.

China has been battling its largest Covid-19 outbreak since the initial one in early 2020 that devastated the city of Wuhan and other parts of Hubei province.

By far, most of the cases have been in Jilin province, which borders North Korea in China’s industrial northeast. Smaller outbreaks have popped up across the country, including Shanghai, the financial capital and China’s largest city with 26 million people.

The two-phase lockdown of Shanghai, being carried out over eight days, has shaken global markets worried about the possible economic impact.

China’s manufacturing activity fell to a five-month low in March, a monthly survey showed on Thursday, as lockdowns and other restrictions forced factories to suspend production.

Pudong, the half of Shanghai on the east side of the Huangpu River, was to reopen at 5am on Friday after a four-day lockdown during which residents were tested for the coronavirus and isolated if the result was positive. A lockdown of Puxi on the west side of the river was starting at 3am.

About 16 million people will be tested in Puxi. Residents are not allowed to leave their neighbourhoods or housing compounds during the four-day lockdown, with groceries or meals delivered to their complexes.

On Thursday, China reported 8,559 new cases in the previous 24-hour period, of which 6,720 had no symptoms.

The proportion of asymptomatic cases has been higher than in previous outbreaks, particularly in Shanghai. About 100 of the new cases were imported ones among people who had recently arrived from abroad.

