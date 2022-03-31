Man tells jury he ‘never agreed to kidnap’ US Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man tells jury he ‘never agreed to kidnap’ US Governor Gretchen Whitmer

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 2:55 pm
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer (Patrick Semansky/AP)

One of four men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has testified in his own defence and denied any role in a wild conspiracy to get her before the 2020 election.

Daniel Harris repeatedly said “absolutely not” when asked by his lawyer if he agreed to abduct Ms Whitmer.

Harris, Adam Fox, Barry Croft Jr, and Brandon Caserta are accused of plotting to kidnap the Democratic governor at her holiday home in northern Michigan in the autumn of 2020 because of their disgust with government and tough Covid-19 restrictions.

Prosecutors ended their side of the case on Wednesday, the 13th day of trial. Jurors have seen and heard audio and video secretly recorded by FBI agents and informants as well as violent, profanity-filled posts from social media and messaging apps.

In addition, two men who were in the group, Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks, pleaded guilty and were vital witnesses for the government.

Defence attorneys claim the men were engaged in a lot of crazy talk fuelled by agents and informants but no conspiracy.

The first defence witness, Colleen Kuester of Baraboo, Wisconsin, said she was invited by an acquaintance to a “family fun day” in Cambria, Wisconsin, in July 2020. Cambria was a training site for the group and other self-styled militia members, according to evidence.

Ms Kuester said she found nothing sinister — just swimming, target shooting and bratwursts. But Assistant US Attorney Jonathan Roth played secretly recorded audio of men talking about making bombs.

At least five other defence witnesses bowed out on Wednesday, saying they would assert their right to remain silent if called to testify.

Croft’s long-time companion, Chastity Knight, of Bear, Delaware, was among the final witnesses called by prosecutors.

“He was anti-government,” Ms Knight said of Croft. “He just thought the government’s not for him. The government doesn’t help the people out. They like to line their own pockets.”

The men were arrested in October 2020 amid talk of obtaining an explosive that could blow up a bridge and hold back police from responding to a kidnapping at Ms Whitmer’s second home, according to trial testimony.

Mr Garbin said the group acted willingly and had hoped to strike before the election, cause national chaos and prevent Joe Biden from winning the presidency.

Ms Whitmer, a Democrat, rarely talks publicly about the kidnapping plot, although she referred to “surprises” during her term that seemed like “something out of fiction” when she filed for re-election on March 17.

She has blamed former President Donald Trump for fomenting anger over coronavirus restrictions and refusing to condemn right-wing extremists like those charged in the case. She has also said Mr Trump was complicit in the Capitol riot.

