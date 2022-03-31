Caitlyn Jenner announces new role at Fox News

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Caitlyn Jenner announces new role at Fox News

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 4:28 pm
Caitlyn Jenner (Ian West/PA)
Caitlyn Jenner (Ian West/PA)

Caitlyn Jenner has joined Fox News as a contributor.

The former Olympian and reality TV personality, 72, will offer commentary and analysis across the channel and its other platforms.

Her first appearance on the right-leaning US outlet will be on Hannity, hosted by political commentator Sean Hannity, on Thursday evening.

She said: “I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to Fox News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people.”

Fox News chief executive Suzanne Scott described Jenner as “an inspiration to us all”.

She added: “She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience.”

Jenner won the men’s Olympic decathlon in 1976 and decades later became a reality TV star through the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In 2015, aged 66, she revealed her identity as a trans woman during an interview with US TV journalist Diane Sawyer.

Three months later, Caitlyn Jenner confirmed her name change in a Vanity Fair cover story.

She then documented her new “new normal” life as a transgender woman in television series I Am Cait.

The reality show ran for two series.

In 2019, Jenner appeared on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

A member of the Republican Party for much of her life, Jenner ran in the 2021 California gubernatorial recall election but gained little traction.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal