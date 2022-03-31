Actor Ezra Miller ordered to stay away from Hawaii couple

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Actor Ezra Miller ordered to stay away from Hawaii couple

By Press Association
March 31, 2022, 9:35 pm
Ezra Miller who was arrested and charged for disorderly conduct and harassment (Hawaii Police Department via AP)
A Hawaii judge has granted a couple’s request for a temporary restraining order against Ezra Miller, the actor known for playing The Flash in Justice League films.

The couple filed a petition for a temporary restraining order on Tuesday, alleging that Miller burst into their bedroom and threatened them in Hilo, a small town on the Big Island.

The petition also accused Miller of stealing some of their belongings, including a passport and wallet.

The judge’s order, filed in court on Wednesday, said it was necessary to grant the couple’s petition to prevent harassment.

Days earlier, Miller allegedly harassed patrons at a karaoke bar. Late on Sunday, police were called to Margarita Village in Hilo, where they said Miller yelled obscenities, grabbed a mic from a singing woman and lunged at a man playing darts.

“The bar owner asked Miller to calm down several times to no avail,” police said in a news release.

Miller was arrested at the bar shortly after midnight on Monday and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment. Miller was released on bail.

Neither Miller nor the actor’s representatives could immediately be reached for comment.

Miller is ordered to appear at a court hearing for the temporary restraining order against harassment in Hilo on April 13.

