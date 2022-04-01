On this day in 2017: Johanna Konta becomes first British woman to win Miami Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
On this day in 2017: Johanna Konta becomes first British woman to win Miami Open

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 6:01 am
Johanna Konta won the Miami Open on this day in 2017 (Adam Davy/PA)
Johanna Konta became the first British woman to win the Miami Open on this day in 2017 with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Caroline Wozniacki that also lifted her to a career-high seventh in the world rankings.

Konta, who had previously ousted Simona Halep in a marathon quarter-final, put her win down to “life experience” after sinking the experienced Dane.

“I think it was probably a combination of everything, but also a question of maturity,” Konta told wtatennis.com.

Viking Open – Day Nine – Nottingham Tennis Centre
Johanna Konta won the Miami Open crown (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I needed to go through certain life experiences, not just on court, off court as well, to I think make me into the competitor that I am, and also the person off court.”

Konta twice broke Wozniacki in a tense opening set only to be broken back, before Konta’s third break finally secured her the opener.

Wozniacki endured a medical time-out before Konta stepped up her advantage in the second set, breaking then holding for a 5-3 lead to move within one game of the title.

The pressure was all on Wozniacki’s service game and Konta moved to championship point with a blistering return before claiming the title after a Hawkeye check on her winning lob.

