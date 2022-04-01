Four dead as South Korean air force planes collide

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Four dead as South Korean air force planes collide

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 7:39 am Updated: April 1, 2022, 10:01 am
Debris from collision in a field in Sacheon (Kim Dong-min/Yonhap/AP)
Two South Korean air force planes collided in mid-air during training and crashed near their base on Friday, killing all four people on board, officials said.

Both planes were KT-1 trainer aircraft, South Korea’s first indigenously developed planes, which took off from an air force base in the south-eastern city of Sacheon one after another for flight training, the air force said in a statement.

The collision happened about five minutes after the first aircraft took off and about 3.7 miles south of the Sacheon base, the air force said.

Two people, a trainer pilot and an instructor, were on board each of the two KT-1 aircraft. All four ejected from the planes but were later found dead, the air force statement said.

A military examiner inspects debris at a village in Sacheon (Cha Yong-hyun/Newsis/AP)

They were identified as two first lieutenants and their instructors, both civilian employees at the air force.

The air force said the crashes did not cause any civilian casualties on the ground and they were trying to determine if any civilian property was damaged.

Lee Seong-gyeong, a Sacheon police official, said a passenger car was destroyed after being hit by wreckage but added that officials were not aware of any other notable damage to civilian property.

South Korean media published photos of the mangled vehicle surrounded by scattered machinery parts that were apparently from the planes.

Local officials said three helicopters, 20 vehicles and dozens of emergency workers were sent to the crash sites, with a number of military personnel.

Debris from the aircraft collision on a mountainside in Sacheon (Cha Yong-hyun/Newsis/AP)

Friday’s incident came after an air force pilot died in January after his F-5E fighter jet crashed near Seoul, in an incident that prompted calls for the country to swiftly retire those planes, which had been in operation since the 1970s.

The air force said last month the crash was caused by a damaged pipe that caused fuel to leak into the engine, which caught fire during take-off.

South Korea reportedly operates about 80 F-5E and plans to retire them in phases up to 2030.

The KT-1 has been used by the country’s air force since 2000. Sacheon was the site of another KT-1 crash in November 2003 that killed a trainer pilot.

Air force plane crashes and other military-related accidents occasionally occur in South Korea, which maintains a 560,000-member military to deter potential aggression from rival North Korea, which has about 1.3 million soldiers, one of the largest militaries in the world.

About 28,500 American troops are stationed in South Korea, a legacy of the 1950-53 Korean War that ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

