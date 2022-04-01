Manchester City set to be without Ruben Dias for crucial week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Manchester City set to be without Ruben Dias for crucial week

By Press Association
April 1, 2022, 3:53 pm
Ruben Dias is sidelined with injury (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ruben Dias is sidelined with injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ruben Dias is set to miss Manchester City’s crucial games against Atletico Madrid and Liverpool in the next week, manager Pep Guardiola has said.

The Portugal defender has been sidelined with a thigh injury for the past month and, although progressing well in his recovery, may not be back in action for another fortnight.

Leaders City return to action after the international break with a Premier League trip to Burnley on Saturday before hosting Atletico in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

It is a big week for Pep Guardiola's side
It is a big week for Pep Guardiola's side (Mike Egerton/PA)

The build-up will then begin to the crunch visit of title rivals Liverpool the following Sunday.

Asked how long Dias could be out, Guardiola said at a press conference on Friday: “I don’t know, the doctor said four to six weeks.

“I think it’s four now, (from) March 1, now it’s April 1. I think we need 10 days or two weeks more but everything is going well.”

On the positive side for City, fellow centre-back John Stones has been passed fit after withdrawing from the England squad last week with an injury.

John Stones is fit again
John Stones is fit again (Martin Rickett/PA)

Stones pulled up injured in the warm-up prior to last Saturday’s friendly against Switzerland and then missed Tuesday’s clash with Ivory Coast as he returned to City for treatment.

Looking ahead to the game at Turf Moor, Guardiola said: “Ruben Dias and Cole Palmer are out and the rest are fit.”

City could be knocked off the top of the table for the first time since December before they play on Saturday as Liverpool’s clash with Watford kicks off earlier.

That could apply further pressure to City, who have dropped seven points in their last seven matches, but Guardiola insists it will make no difference to his side’s approach.

He said: “Nothing. Zero. Why? At the end of the weekend we will know the position we are in.

“Even going points in front or points behind, we have to do our job. Nothing changes.”

City face a tough run of fixtures in April with eight games already scheduled, a programme that also includes the second leg against Atletico and another clash with Liverpool – in the FA Cup semi-finals – in the next fortnight.

Guardiola said: “We have a lot of games, eight or potentially nine games in this month and for every one we’ll select the best team to win the games.

“It’s not the first time we’ve faced it and will do again. It means what we’ve done so far we’ve done incredibly well. It’s because we are in all competitions.

Pep Guardiola, right, is a fan of Sean Dyche, left
Pep Guardiola, right, is a fan of Sean Dyche, left (Dave Thompson/PA)

“Now it is game by game. The first is Burnley, who are always a tough opponent, especially away.

“I have incredible respect for Sean Dyche. For many years their consistency, the ideas and the way they play shows he is a good football manager.

“It does not depend on results going good or bad. He believes what they are doing and it works.

“I know at the end of the season, going to Burnley away is very difficult for many opponents.”

