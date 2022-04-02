Amazon workers in New York City vote to unionise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Amazon workers in New York City vote to unionise

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 5:15 am Updated: April 2, 2022, 8:53 am
Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionise on Friday, marking the first successful US organising effort in the retail giant’s history (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)
Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionise on Friday, marking the first successful US organising effort in the retail giant’s history (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York, voted to unionise on Friday, marking the first successful US organising effort in the retail giant’s history.

Warehouse workers cast 2,654 votes — or about 55% — in favour of a union, giving the fledgling Amazon Labor Union enough support to pull off a victory.

According to the National Labor Relations Board, which is overseeing the process, 2,131 workers — or 45% — rejected the union bid.

The 67 ballots that were challenged by either Amazon or the ALU were not enough to sway the outcome. Federal labour officials said the results of the count will not be verified until they process any objections — due by April 8 — that both parties may file.

Chris Smalls, a fired Amazon employee who has been leading the ALU in its fight on Staten Island, emerged from the NLRB building in Brooklyn on Friday with other union organisers, pumping their fists and jumping, chanting “ALU”.

“I hope that everybody’s paying attention now because a lot of people doubted us,” he said.

Mr Smalls hopes the success in New York will embolden workers at other facilities to launch their own organising campaigns. Even his group will soon shift their attention to a neighbouring Amazon warehouse on Staten Island, where a separate union election is scheduled to be held in late April.

Amazon posted a statement on its company website on Friday saying that it was evaluating its options following the election.

“We’re disappointed with the outcome of the election in Staten Island because we believe having a direct relationship with the company is best for our employees,” the post said.

“We’re evaluating our options, including filing objections based on the inappropriate and undue influence by the NLRB that we and others (including the National Retail Federation and US Chamber of Commerce) witnessed in this election.”

The company did not elaborate but it signalled it might challenge the election based on a lawsuit filed in March by the NLRB, which sought to force Amazon to reinstate a fired employee who was involved in the union drive.

Amazon union members celebrating
The successful union effort on Staten Island stood in contrast to the one launched in Bessemer, Alabama (Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/AP)

NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado responded to Amazon’s statement by noting that the independent agency has been authorised by Congress to enforce the National Labour Relations Act.

“All NLRB enforcement actions against Amazon have been consistent with that Congressional mandate,” she said.

The successful union effort on Staten Island stood in contrast to the one launched in Bessemer, Alabama by the more established Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union.

Workers at an Amazon warehouse there appeared to have rejected a union bid but outstanding challenged ballots could change the outcome. The votes were 993-to-875 against the union. A hearing to review 416 challenged ballots is expected to begin in the next few days.

Amazon has long been considered a top prize for the labour movement given the company’s massive size and impact. The results in Staten Island reverberated all the way to the White House.

“The president was glad to see workers ensure their voices are heard with respect to important workplace decisions,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at Friday’s briefing about the vote.

“He believes firmly that every worker in every state must have a free and fair choice to join a union and the right to bargain collectively with their employer.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]