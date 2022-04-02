Limping Pope arrives in Malta to highlight migrant challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Limping Pope arrives in Malta to highlight migrant challenge

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 11:07 am
Pope Francis, left, is received by Malta’s President George Vella, upon his arrival at Malta International airport in Luqa, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Pope Francis headed to the Mediterranean island nation of Malta on Saturday for a pandemic-delayed weekend visit, aiming to draw attention to Europe’s migration challenge that has only become more stark with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Pope Francis, left, is received by Malta’s President George Vella, upon his arrival at Malta International airport in Luqa, Saturday, April 2, 2022. Pope Francis headed to the Mediterranean island nation of Malta on Saturday for a pandemic-delayed weekend visit, aiming to draw attention to Europe’s migration challenge that has only become more stark with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

A limping Pope Francis has arrived in the Mediterranean island nation of Malta for a pandemic-delayed weekend visit, aiming to draw attention to Europe’s migration challenge that has become more stark with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Francis for the first time used a lift to descend from the ITA aircraft on to the tarmac in Malta, and was seated during his popemobile tour of Valletta rather than standing.

The accommodations were a sign that the painful knee inflammation he has been suffering for months has become worse.

Pope Francis talks during his flight to Malta (Remo Casilli/AP)

While on the island, Francis is likely to encourage Europe’s embrace of Ukrainian refugees while also urging countries to extend the same welcome to migrants from Libya and elsewhere.

Malta, the European Union’s smallest country with half a million people, has long been on the front line of the flow of migrants and refugees across the Mediterranean. It has frequently called on its bigger European neighbours to shoulder more of the burden receiving would-be refugees.

Francis has frequently echoed that call, and will link it this weekend to the welcome the Maltese once gave the Apostle Paul who, according to biblical account, was shipwrecked off Malta in around AD 60 while en route to Rome and was shown unusual kindness by the islanders.

Vatican secretary of state Cardinal Pietro Parolin said migration will top the agenda for Francis’s trip and said Europe’s reception of Ukrainian refugees was “truly admirable”.

Francis arrives at Malta International Airport (Andrew Medichini/AP)

“I hope that this tragic experience can also really help to grow, to increase sensitivity also towards the other migration, the one that comes from the south,” he told Vatican Media.

The two-day visit was already going to be challenging for 85-year-old Francis, who has had increasing trouble walking due to an inflamed ligament in his right knee.

He has struggled in recent days to stand up from his chair and climb stairs, and his limping gait from sciatica has appeared more pronounced.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the elevator was decided on in the past day to avoid subjecting the pontiff to unnecessary strain.

Francis had been due to visit Malta in May 2020, but postponed the visit after the coronavirus pandemic hit. The rescheduled trip comes as the Catholic Church in the overwhelmingly Catholic country prepares for its first in-person Easter Week celebrations in two years.

