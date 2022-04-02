Ralf Rangnick refuses to focus on table as Man Utd’s top-four challenge stutters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ralf Rangnick refuses to focus on table as Man Utd’s top-four challenge stutters

By Press Association
April 2, 2022, 9:42 pm Updated: April 2, 2022, 9:44 pm
Ralf Rangnick knows Manchester United face a battle to finish in the top four (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ralf Rangnick insisted scrutinising the Premier League table on a weekly basis is pointless even if he recognises Manchester United’s top-four hopes are unfavourable.

United were lacklustre in a 1-1 draw against Leicester, lacking a cutting edge with Cristiano Ronaldo sidelined due to illness, and only the video assistant referee’s intervention prevented a Foxes win.

Fred cancelled out Kelechi Iheanacho’s opener but Leicester thought they had retaken the lead when James Maddison slammed home, except a foul on Raphael Varane in the build-up saw the goal chalked off.

The Red Devils are three points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal, who have played two games fewer, but Rangnick believes fixating on the standings with seven weeks of the season remaining achieves nothing.

The United interim manager said: “For us, it’s my job and all of our jobs to finish this season on the highest and best possible note. Saying that does not necessarily mean finishing fourth.

“Dropping another two points hasn’t made the situation better at all. For us it’s about preparing for the next game again.

“It doesn’t help at all to look at the table every weekend and speculate and anticipate what might happen, how many points we might need. Right now we are not the favourites for sure for number four.

“But the season is not over, we still have another eight games to play and then it’s time to draw the right conclusions and take the right decisions for next season.”

Marcus Rashford
Marcus Rashford (centre) had to be content with an appearance off the bench (Zac Goodwin/PA)

With Ronaldo out and Edinson Cavani injured, Rangnick peculiarly elected not to include Marcus Rashford in his starting XI and went into this fixture without a recognised centre forward.

Bruno Fernandes was deployed as a false nine while the returning Paul Pogba played higher up the pitch before Rashford got a belated introduction 10 minutes into the second half.

But Rangnick, who revealed unused substitute Jesse Lingard was vomiting before the fixture, revealed he used all of his available attacking options during the course of the game.

Rangnick said: “We had all the offensive players that we had available on the pitch at the end. It is as it is; we played against a good team, they were in good shape, they had won three out of four games.

“I cannot fault the team for not trying and putting in the effort. It was not the result we were trying to get.

“But we have just have to admit this was a fair result at the end. They deserved to get their point, we deserved to get a point. To win the game we were not for the whole game convincing enough.”

Manchester United v Leicester City – Premier League – Old Trafford
James Maddison thought he had scored a winner for Leicester, only to see the decision overturned (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Leicester went ahead after 63 minutes when Iheanacho stooped to meet Maddison’s cross and send a diving header beyond David de Gea, although United equalised moments later when Fred converted on the rebound after Kasper Schmeichel could only parry Bruno Fernandes’ low effort into the Brazilian’s path.

Maddison thought he had snatched a winner 10 minutes from time when he slammed in at De Gea’s near post following a lay-off from Iheanacho, who was penalised for catching Varane’s leg seconds beforehand.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers said: “I think Varane’s used his experience, he’s obviously got a touch and went over. The disappointment for me was it didn’t lead directly to the goal.

“Harry (Maguire) is there and misses the challenge, the full-back misses the challenge and we end up scoring.

“I’m really pleased with the performance and it shows you the level when we leave here disappointed not to have won the game.”

Leicester’s season has been blighted by injuries to key players, most of whom have now returned to action, and Rodgers thinks his side, sitting ninth in the table, are starting to turn a corner as they look to end their campaign on a high.

He added: “I’m really looking forward to this last part of the season, and if we can go on and make Europe again one way or the other it would be a great, great achievement for us this season with so many things that have gone against us.”

