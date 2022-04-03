Grammys set for Las Vegas return after suffering pandemic delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Grammys set for Las Vegas return after suffering pandemic delays

By Press Association
April 3, 2022, 2:46 am
Trevor Noah appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (AP)
Trevor Noah appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles (AP)

The Grammys will return on Sunday night, with “the biggest night in music” taking place in Las Vegas after suffering pandemic delays.

The 64th annual ceremony will be hosted by The Daily Show presenter Trevor Noah at the 17,000-seat MGM Grand Garden Arena and feature an array of live performances and surprise guests.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on January 31 in Los Angeles but was postponed as the Omicron variant spread in the US.

Multi-genre performer Jon Batiste has the most nominations with 11 but faces competition from the likes of Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

Elsewhere, The Weeknd claimed three nominations despite saying last year he would not allow his label to submit his music in protest at the event’s controversial voting system.

In response to widespread criticism, the Recording Academy has made several major changes to the awards process, including the removal of controversial review committees.

The body said nominations for the general and genre fields would now be voted on by a majority of members rather than anonymous groups of experts from within the academy.

Critics had argued it left too much power in the hands of faceless and unaccountable committees.

Artists of colour have long said the system resulted in them missing out on the more prestigious categories.

Brit Awards 2018 – Show – London
Taylor Hawkins and Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters (Victoria Jones/PA)

Sunday night’s ceremony will feature a tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, organisers have confirmed, following his death aged 50 last weekend.

The band were due to perform at the Grammys but pulled out after also scrapping all their upcoming tour dates “in light of the staggering loss”.

Among other acts that are scheduled to perform at this year’s event are Oscar-winner Eilish, Lil Nas X and Rodrigo.

K-pop megastars BTS, Jack Harlowe, Brandi Carlile and award-winning country band Brothers Osbourne are also on the bill.

An unannounced performance by Kanye West was reportedly scrapped due to his “concerning online behaviour”, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The rapper is nominated for five Grammy awards this year, including best rap album for Donda, best rap song and most popular artist.

The Grammys will broadcast live on CBS from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday from 1am UK time.

