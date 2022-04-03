Questlove and Joni Mitchell among early winners at 64th Grammys

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Questlove and Joni Mitchell among early winners at 64th Grammys

By Press Association
April 3, 2022, 11:28 pm
Questlove arrives at the 64th annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and Joni Mitchell were among the early winners at the Grammys.

The main ceremony in Las Vegas is yet to begin but a number of awards have been given out during a premiere pre-show event.

The Roots drummer Questlove claimed the gong for best music film for his documentary Summer Of Soul, which also won the prize for best documentary feature at the Oscars last week.

31st Annual MusiCares Person of the Year – Show
Jon Batiste (Chris Pizzello/AP)

That award was presented to the team behind the film, about the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, by comedian Chris Rock, moments after he was slapped by Will Smith for a joke about the actor’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Folk veteran Mitchell claimed the Grammy for best historical album for the record Joni Mitchell Archives, Volume 1: The Early Years, a five-disc box set.

Renowned jazz pianist Chick Corea, who died in February last year aged 79 after being diagnosed with cancer, claimed two posthumous awards.

These were for best improvised jazz solo for Humpty Dumpty (Set 2) and best Latin jazz album for Mirror Mirror by Eliane Elias, on which he featured with Chucho Valdes.

Other early winners included Carrie Underwood’s My Savior for best roots gospel album and Jon Batiste’s Freedom for best music video.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Joni Mitchell accepts the award for best historical album (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Comedian Nate Bargatze took to the stage to announce a category wearing a crash helmet in a nod to Smith’s outburst at the Oscars.

He quipped: “They said comedians have to wear these now at award shows when they get to the jokes part.”

The pre-show is where the bulk of the night’s 86 awards are distributed.

The 64th annual main ceremony will be hosted by The Daily Show presenter Trevor Noah at the 17,000-seat MGM Grand Garden Arena and feature an array of live performances and surprise guests.

The event was originally scheduled to take place on January 31 in Los Angeles but was postponed as the Omicron variant spread in the US.

Multi-genre performer Batiste has the most nominations with 11 but faces competition from the likes of Justin Bieber, Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo.

