Carrie Lam to quit as Hong Kong leader without seeking second term

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Carrie Lam to quit as Hong Kong leader without seeking second term

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 5:41 am
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will not seek a second term and will depart public service after more than four decades (Vincent Yu/AP)
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will not seek a second term and will depart public service after more than four decades (Vincent Yu/AP)

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam says she will not seek a second term and will depart public service after more than four decades.

The successor of Ms Lam, who survived massive protests against her government in 2019 and oversaw the implementation of a tough national security law that quashed dissent, will be picked in May.

“I will complete my five year term as chief executive on the 30th of June this year, and I will also call an end to my 42 years of public service,” Ms Lam said at a news conference.

Speculation had swirled for months about whether she would seek another term, but she said that her decision had been conveyed to the central government in Beijing last year and was met with “respect and understanding”.
Massive protests against the territory’s government rocked Hong Kong in 2019 including calls for Ms Lam to step down. Beijing responded in 2020 with a tough national security law that has stifled dissent in the semiautonomous Chinese city.

Hong Kong media say that her number 2 John Lee is likely to enter the race to succeed her. Chief Secretary Lee was the city’s head of security during the protests.

Hong Kong’s leader is elected by a committee made up of lawmakers, representatives of various industries and professions, and pro-Beijing representatives such as Hong Kong deputies to the China’s legislature. One of the unfulfilled demands of the 2019 protests was direct election of the city’s chief executive.

The city was initially slated to hold the chief executive election on March 27 but the poll were postponed for six weeks until May 8 in light of the city’s worst coronavirus outbreak.

Ms Lam said that holding the polls as originally scheduled would pose “public health risks” even if a committee of only 1,462 people is involved.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal