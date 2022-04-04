Pakistan’s supreme court to rule on PM’s dissolution of parliament

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pakistan’s supreme court will convene on Monday to hear arguments and later rule on whether prime minister Imran Khan and his allies had the legal right to dissolve parliament and set the stage for early elections.

The opposition is challenging the latest moves by Mr Khan, a former cricket star turned conservative Islamist leader who came to power in 2018, as a ploy to stay on as prime minister. It has also accused him of economic mismanagement.

On Sunday, Mr Khan’s ally and Pakistan’s deputy parliament speaker, Qasim Suri, dissolved the assembly to sidestep a no-confidence vote that Mr Khan appeared certain to lose.

The opposition claims the deputy speaker had no constitutional authority to throw out the no-confidence vote.

A picture of Imran Khan outside the National Assembly, in Islamabad (Anjum Naveed/AP)

The developments marked the latest in an escalating dispute between Mr Khan and the opposition, which has been backed by defectors from the prime minister’s own party, Tehreek-e-Insaf or Justice Party, and a former coalition partner, the Muttahida Quami Movement, which had joined opposition ranks.

The opposition claims it had the numbers to oust Mr Khan in parliament.

The current political conundrum is in many ways uncharted territory, even for Pakistan, where successive governments have been overthrown by a powerful military and others prematurely ousted before their term ended.

The most significant decision before the supreme court is whether Mr Suri, the deputy speaker, had the constitutional authority to throw out the no-confidence vote, according to constitutional lawyer Ali Zafar.

Mr Zafar told The Associated Press that the court also has to decide whether it even has the authority to rule on this matter. Mr Khan’s party insists actions of a parliament speaker are privileged and cannot be challenged in court.

Security personnel from the frontier constabulary stand guard during a protest in Islamabad (Rahmat Gul/AP)

If the court rules the deputy speaker was out of line, the parliament will reconvene and hold the no-confidence vote on Mr Khan, legal experts say. If the court upholds the latest actions, Pakistan is heading into early elections.

The opposition says it has the 172 votes in the 342-seat assembly to oust Mr Khan.

After Mr Suri on Sunday threw out the no-confidence motion, information minister and another Khan ally, Fawad Chaudhry, accused the opposition of plotting “regime change” with the backing of the United States.

Pakistan’s powerful military, which has directly ruled the country for more than half of its 75-year history, has remained silent through much of the political infighting.

However army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday distanced the military from allegations of a US-backed conspiracy, saying Pakistan wants good relations with both China and the US, Pakistan’s largest trading partner.

Khan, an outspoken critic of Washington’s war on terror and Pakistan’s partnership in that war, claims the US wants him gone because of his foreign policy choices and for refusing to distance Pakistan from China and Russia.