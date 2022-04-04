Late frost ices over French vineyards and threatens fruit crops

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Late frost ices over French vineyards and threatens fruit crops

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 11:09 am
Wine growers warm themselves around a fire as anti-frost candles burn in a vineyard to protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost, in Chablis, Burgundy region, on Monday April 4 2022 (Thibault Camus/AP)
Wine growers warm themselves around a fire as anti-frost candles burn in a vineyard to protect blooming buds and flowers from the frost, in Chablis, Burgundy region, on Monday April 4 2022 (Thibault Camus/AP)

French vintners are lighting candles to thaw their grapevines to save them from a late frost following a winter warm spell – a temperature swing that is threatening fruit crops in multiple countries.

Ice-coated vines stretched across hillsides around Chablis as the Burgundy region awoke on Monday to temperatures of -5C .

Fruit growers are worried the frost will kill off large numbers of early buds, which appeared in March as temperatures rose above 20C, and disrupt the whole growing season.

Vine buds are covered by ice which protect them from frost
Vine buds are covered by ice which protects them from frost (Thibault Camus/AP)

The frost is particularly frustrating after a similar phenomenon hit French vineyards last year, leading to some 2 billion euros (about £1.68 billion) in losses.

The damaging 2021 frost was made more likely by climate change, scientists later found.

Before dawn on Monday, row upon row of candles flickered beneath the frosty vines in Chablis. As the sun rose, it illuminated the ice crystals gripping the vines.

While some vintners used candles, others tried to warm the vines with electrical lines, or sprayed the buds with water to protect them from frost.

In Switzerland, local media said the country’s crop of pitted fruits such as apricots, prunes and cherries is at risk from the icy spell.

Wine grower Patrick Clavelin repairs a large anti-frost candle in a vineyard of the Jura region, central France
Wine grower Patrick Clavelin repairs a large anti-frost candle in a vineyard of the Jura region, central France (Laurent Cirpriani/AP)

The below-freezing temperatures are causing similar concerns about potential damage to apple and other fruit orchards in Belgium and the Netherlands.

Last year’s April frost led to what French government officials described as “probably the greatest agricultural catastrophe of the beginning of the 21st century”.

The pattern was similar: an intense April 6-8 frost after a lengthy warm period in March.

Researchers with the group World Weather Attribution studied the effect of the 2021 frost on the vineyard-rich Champagne, Loire Valley and Burgundy regions of France, and found the March warmth made it particularly damaging.

The researchers concluded that the warming caused by man-made emissions had coaxed the plants into exposing their young leaves early, before a blast of Arctic cold reached Europe in April.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal