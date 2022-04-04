Oscar-winning film Coda re-released to UK cinemas after awards success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Oscar-winning film Coda re-released to UK cinemas after awards success

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 1:28 pm
Apple re-release Coda to UK cinemas after big Oscars win (Jordan Strauss/AP)
Apple re-release Coda to UK cinemas after big Oscars win (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Pioneering family drama Coda is returning to UK cinemas after it broke records winning three Academy Awards.

Apple has announced it is re-releasing the film from April 8 with open captions after it swept the categories in which it was nominated at the 94th awards ceremony, including best picture.

The original low-budget festival film stars deaf actor Troy Kotsur, who won a Bafta and an Oscar for best supporting actor, playing a deaf father to a hearing child.

CODA Reaction Deaf Community
Eugenio Derbez, Sian Heder, Marlee Matlin, Troy Kotsur, Emilia Jones, Daniel Durant and Amy Forsyth, winners of the award for best picture for Coda (Jordan Strauss/AP)

He made history as the first deaf male performer to win at the Academy awards ceremony, while AppleTV+ became the first streamer to win best picture.

It was also the first film with a primarily deaf cast to win top prize at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards.

The film stars Emilia Jones as Ruby Rossi, the child of deaf adults (Coda), and deaf performers Kotsur, Marlee Matlin and Daniel Durant as her family.

It follows Ruby, the only hearing member of her family, as she struggles to balance high-school and assisting with the family fishing business.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Press Room – London
Troy Kotsur after winning the Supporting Actor Bafta award (Ian West/PA)

Her passion for singing leads her to join the school choir, tutored by her eccentric mentor Mr Villalobos, played by Eugenio Derbez, who encourages her to audition for Berklee College Of Music.

The film, adapted by Heder as an English-language remake of the 2014 French-language film La Famille Belier, also won the best adapted screenplay Oscar.

Coda will be re-released in UK cinemas with open captions to be accessible to the deaf and hard of hearing from April 8.

