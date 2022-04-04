Jose Maria Olazabal hoping Tiger Woods can complete Masters comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Jose Maria Olazabal hoping Tiger Woods can complete Masters comeback

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 3:10 pm
Tiger Woods looks likely to make his comeback at the Masters (Matt Slocum/AP).
Tiger Woods looks likely to make his comeback at the Masters (Matt Slocum/AP).

If there is any player who can empathise with what Tiger Woods has been through as he tries to get fit for the Masters, Jose Maria Olazabal fits the bill.

Olazabal first triumphed at Augusta National in 1994 but later that year was struck down by a debilitating ailment in the joints of his feet which left him in so much pain that he had to crawl to the bathroom.

Sidelined for 18 months, Olazabal feared he might need a wheelchair for the rest of his life until German doctor Hans-Wilhelm Muller-Wohlfahrt concluded that the pain was coming from his back, not his foot.

Olazabal returned to action in 1997 and won an emotional second Masters title two years later, so the 56-year-old is delighted that Woods appears increasingly likely to join him in the field this week after recovering from injuries sustained in a life-threatening car accident last February.

“In a way I know what he’s been going through,” Olazabal told the PA news agency ahead of a practice round at Augusta National.

“When you cannot walk, when you cannot do things and you’re full of pain everywhere I relate to him in a way and that’s why I really appreciate him being here.

“Not just for us and the crowds, but for him. I would love to see him be able to be competitive again and play great golf.”

Tiger Woods
The vehicle driven by Tiger Woods on the back of a truck in Los Angeles after his accident in Los Angeles in February, 2021 (Keiran Southern/PA)

Woods has not played a top-level event since the 2020 Masters, held in November that year due to the coronavirus pandemic, but completed a practice round at Augusta last week and again on Sunday.

The 15-time major winner has been included on the interview schedule for Tuesday and said he would make a “game-time” decision on whether he can tee it up on Thursday.

“I saw him as he was walking towards the 10th tee and I have to say I was really pleased for him and it’s going to be great for the game of golf if he comes back,” Olazabal added.

“He’s a great asset, he’s a unique player, he has overcome tough situations and hopefully he will do so this time. (He has) a very strong mindset, a special one. No questions about that.

“I don’t think there are many golf courses as challenging as this one when we’re talking about changes of elevation, walking. There is a lot of ups and downs and it’s a real test. If he’s able to accomplish that this week that would be the best sign.”

Olazabal remarkably made the cut in last year’s Masters at the age of 55, but concedes his recent form, an elbow problem and the addition of more length to the course makes his chances of a repeat this week somewhat unlikely.

“It’s nice to be back at a very special place, but especially this year with full crowds and the proper atmosphere,” the former Ryder Cup captain added.

“I haven’t been able to practise all that much so the game is a little bit off at the moment. I will suffer on the golf course, but I have wonderful memories.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal