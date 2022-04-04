Joe Biden: Vladimir Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Joe Biden: Vladimir Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 4:29 pm Updated: April 4, 2022, 8:29 pm
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media (Andrew Harnik/AP)
President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media (Andrew Harnik/AP)

US President Joe Biden has called for a war crimes trial against Russia President Vladimir Putin and said he will seek more sanctions after the reported atrocities in Ukraine.

“You saw what happened in Bucha,” Mr Biden said, describing Mr Putin as a “war criminal”.

Mr Biden’s comments to reporters came after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Bucha, one of the towns surrounding the capital Kyiv where Ukrainian officials say the bodies of civilians have been found.

Mr Zelensky called the Russian actions “genocide” and called for the West to apply tougher sanctions against Russia.

Mr Biden, however, stopped short of calling the actions genocide.

The bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns recently retaken from Russian forces, Ukraine’s prosecutor-general Iryna Venediktova said.

Associated Press journalists saw the bodies of at least 21 people in various spots around Bucha, northwest of Kyiv.

“We have to continue to provide Ukraine with the weapons they need to continue the fight, and we have to gather all the detail so this can be an actual… have a war crimes trial,” Mr Biden said.

Mr Biden also branded Mr Putin “brutal”.

“What’s happening in Bucha is outrageous and everyone sees it,” he added.

Tanya Nedashkivs’ka, 57, mourns the dead of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday April 4 2022
Tanya Nedashkivs’ka, 57, mourns the dead of her husband, killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Monday April 4 2022 (Rodrigo Abd/AP)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a tweet on Monday the European Union “is ready” to send investigators to Ukraine to help the local prosecutor general “document war crimes”.

Mr Biden noted that he faced pushback last month when he described Mr Putin as a war criminal after hospitals and maternity wards in Ukraine were bombed.

In his remarks on Monday, Mr Biden made it clear that the label still applies.

Investigations into Mr Putin’s actions started before the new allegations of atrocities outside Kyiv.

The US and more than 40 other countries are working together to investigate possible violations and abuses after the passage of a resolution by the United Nations Human Rights Council to establish a commission of inquiry.

There is another probe by the International Criminal Court, an independent body based in the Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Mr Biden’s chief envoy to the United Nations (UN), ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said the US plans to seek a suspension of Russia from its seat on the UN’s top human rights body.

That would require a decision by the UN General Assembly.

Russia and the other four permanent members of the UN Security Council – Britain, China, France and the US – all currently have seats on the 47-member-state rights council, which is based in Geneva.

The US rejoined the council this year.

