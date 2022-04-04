Andy Hicks ‘haunted’ by Crucible disappointments as he plots long-awaited return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Andy Hicks ‘haunted’ by Crucible disappointments as he plots long-awaited return

By Press Association
April 4, 2022, 6:01 pm
Andy Hicks is targeting a return to the Crucible this week (Mike Egerton/PA)
Andy Hicks is targeting a return to the Crucible this week (Mike Egerton/PA)

It is over a quarter of a century since Andy Hicks completed one of the biggest upsets in World Championship history by sinking six-time champion and number two seed Steve Davis in the first round at the Crucible.

Hicks, then 21, stormed all the way to the semi-finals on his debut appearance in 1995, also beating Willie Thorne and Peter Ebdon, but was never able to repeat his heroics, and would win only one more match in seven subsequent visits to the Crucible.

Yet the Cornwall-based Hicks continued to plug away on the professional tour, and will enter this year’s qualifying stages on Thursday buoyed by a wholly unexpected run to the quarter-finals of the UK Championship in November, guaranteeing his status for at least the next two years.

SNOOKER Hicks
Andy Hicks got the better of his battle with Quinten Hann in 2004 (Chris Parkin/PA)

“It’s a great feeling to come into the qualifiers without the pressure of having to win to stay on the tour,” Hicks told the PA news agency.

“Reaching the UK quarter-finals has given me the hunger and the belief that I can still compete at the top level. I’ve been putting a lot of time in on the practice table and it’s always been a massive goal of mine to get back to the Crucible.”

Hicks had backed up his stunning debut by reaching the semi-finals of both the Masters and the UK Championships the following year, but that initial success soon waned and he would not return to the last four of a ranking event barring the lottery of the Snooker Shootout in 2017.

His only other win at the Crucible came against Quinten Hann in 2004, a match made memorable for the needle between the two players which resulted in the combustible Australian offering Hicks outside for a fight.

“As far as I’m concerned, it was done and dusted just as soon as it had happened,” shrugged Hicks, who went on to suffer a narrow 13-11 defeat to eventual champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in round two.

“It’s haunted me really that I’ve never been able to do anything else at the Crucible besides beating Quinten and playing well against Ronnie in 2004.

Cazoo UK Championship – Day Eleven – York Barbican
Andy Hicks is hoping for one more magic Crucible moment (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It’s been hard for me to take quite a lot of the time – I’ve qualified and I just haven’t turned up, and that’s been frustrating for me. It would be nice for me to put that right at this stage of my career.”

Hicks has lost 11 times in qualifying since his last Crucible appearance in 2007

He needs to win three matches to get back there later this month, starting with Zhang Anda on Thursday.

