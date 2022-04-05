Five killed as train hits vehicle in Hungary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Five killed as train hits vehicle in Hungary

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 10:07 am Updated: April 5, 2022, 12:59 pm
The derailed train (Csongrad-Csanad police/AP)
The derailed train (Csongrad-Csanad police/AP)

A train derailed and overturned after hitting a vehicle in southern Hungary on Tuesday, leaving five people dead and others injured, police said.

The accident happened just before 7am in the town of Mindszent.

Police said a truck carrying workers drove on to the train tracks and was hit by a train, which derailed from the force of the collision.

Seven men were travelling in the van at the time of the collision, according to Hungarian state news agency MTI.

Hungary Train Crash
The damaged van on the railway tracks (Csongrad-Csanad police/AP)

Five were killed and two others taken to hospital with serious injuries, the police said.

In a statement, Hungarian state railways said that all those killed had been travelling in the truck.

It said that 22 people were on the train at the time of the collision. Two passengers were seriously hurt and eight others suffered mild injuries.

Ten ambulances and a helicopter were sent to the scene, according to a spokesman for the national ambulance service.

Csongrad-Csanad county police said they had closed the road during the on-site inspection and rescue.

