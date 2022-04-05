Peru imposes curfew to quell protests over rising prices

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Peru imposes curfew to quell protests over rising prices

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 1:41 pm
Police remove burning tires from the Central Highway where trucks and buses are parked to block the road in Huaycan on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Monday, April 4, 2022. Cargo truckers and passenger bus drivers are blocking access to the capital to demand lower fuel prices amid inflation. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)
Police remove burning tires from the Central Highway where trucks and buses are parked to block the road in Huaycan on the outskirts of Lima, Peru, Monday, April 4, 2022. Cargo truckers and passenger bus drivers are blocking access to the capital to demand lower fuel prices amid inflation. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Peru’s president has imposed a tight curfew on the capital Lima and the country’s main port in response to sometimes violent protests over rising prices of fuel and food.

Pedro Castillo announced that people must largely stay in their homes all day on Tuesday because of acts of violence, which included four deaths over the past week, the burning of toll stations and small-scale looting.

He said violence and road blockades had caused “worry among workers, mothers and the population in general” and he had imposed the curfew to “re-establish peace and internal order”.

Peru Transport Strike
Protests on the outskirts of Lima (Martin Mejia/AP)

He also extended a state of emergency imposed in early February that restricts some rights to meet and move about.

The decree exempted essential services such as food markets, pharmacies, clinics and waste collection. The measure was similar to the most restrictive lockdowns imposed against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Truckers and other transport workers have been protesting and striking over fuel and food prices, blocking some key highways. In response, the government on Sunday temporarily removed a tax that increased the prices of petrol and diesel by 28% to 30%.

Mr Castillo has acknowledged in recent weeks that the country faces an economic crisis that he blamed on the pandemic and the Russian war with Ukraine.

