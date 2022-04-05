Ivanka Trump to give evidence to committee probing Capitol insurrection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ivanka Trump to give evidence to committee probing Capitol insurrection

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 4:47 pm Updated: April 5, 2022, 5:55 pm
Ivanka Trump (Aaron Chown/PA)
Ivanka Trump (Aaron Chown/PA)

Donald Trump’s daughter Ivanka is set to give evidence to the congressional committee investigating the insurrection at the US Capitol in Washington, according to sources.

She is expected to give evidence virtually as the committee compiles a record of the attack on January 6 2021, the worst on the Capitol in more than 200 years, when the former president’s supporters interrupted the electoral college count and tried to halt the certification of the 2020 election for Joe Biden.

Ms Trump was with her father for much of that day, and the panel has focused much of its time on his actions in the White House as his supporters were breaking into the Capitol.

Capitol Riot Molotov Cocktails
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol (Julio Cortez/AP)

Ms Trump’s decision to co-operate is significant for the committee, which has been trying to secure an interview with her since late January.

The panel has conducted 800 interviews, but the one with the former president’s daughter, a trusted aide, is among the most high profile as the committee races to complete its work.

Her evidence, like others before the committee, will be private. Public hearings are expected to begin this summer.

Legislators have said they want to discuss what Ms Trump knew about her father’s efforts, including a telephone call they say she witnessed, to pressure then-vice president Mike Pence to reject those results, as well as concerns she may have heard from Mr Pence’s staff, members of Congress and the White House counsel’s office.

Her appearance comes less than a week after her husband, Jared Kushner, gave evidence to the nine-member panel in a virtual meeting that lasted more than six hours.

Members of the committee said his evidence was helpful and are hoping to fill in the gaps with Ms Trump’s help.

Ivanka Trump’s cooperation stands in contrast with some of her father’s other top advisers, several of whom have refused to cooperate as the former president has fought the probe.

Mr Trump has tried to exert executive privilege over documents and interviews, but in many cases has been overruled by courts or President Biden, who has that authority as the sitting president.

The House is expected to vote this week to recommend contempt charges for Trump advisers Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino, both of whom the committee says have been uncooperative.

The committee previously voted to recommend contempt charges against longtime Trump ally Steve Bannon, who defied a congressional subpoena, and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who ceased cooperating with the panel.

Steve Bannon was later indicted by a federal grand jury and is awaiting prosecution by the Justice Department. The Justice Department has not taken any action against Mr Meadows.

Other witnesses who are still close to the former president — and several who were in the White House that day — have declined to answer the committee’s questions.

