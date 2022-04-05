Chelsea boss does not regret his handling of defender’s contract situation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Chelsea boss does not regret his handling of defender’s contract situation

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 5:17 pm
Thomas Tuchel has backed Andreas Christensen, pictured, to cope despite off-field issues over his long-term future (Joe Giddens/PA)
Thomas Tuchel insists his public efforts to try to convince Andreas Christensen to sign a new Chelsea deal did not backfire.

Denmark defender Christensen is understood to be on the brink of completing a free-transfer move to Barcelona this summer.

Christensen appeared close to completing terms on a new Chelsea contract in November, with Tuchel even challenging the 25-year-old to commit to the Stamford Bridge club in order to fulfil his rich potential.

Christensen changed agents in December however, and the arrival of new advisers ushered in an apparent change of heart on his long-term future.

Barcelona expect to take Christensen to the Nou Camp in the summer, with Chelsea boss Tuchel insisting any decision from the Denmark star must be respected.

Tuchel was also adamant that Christensen will continue to give his all for Chelsea, starting with Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final first leg against Real Madrid.

Asked if public overtures towards Christensen might have unwittingly worked against Chelsea, Tuchel replied: “The situation of the club was pretty sure. I think I gave you an honest statement that he is in exactly the right place for his journey.

“That he could continue with this club and become the defender that he can be, the real personality and the playing minutes figure that he wants to be.

“In my opinion, he shouldn’t forget where he comes from, where his eduction comes from, where is home and that’s just my opinion.

“He needs that kind of environment to bring the best out of him. That’s just my opinion and I gave it some weeks ago but the talks in autumn and the summer were constant talks.

“We are in (an) exchange with our players of course. I hope that my talks didn’t make him want to leave but I don’t think so.

“You cannot take these things personally. If he decides to take his career elsewhere, it is his decision. We understand it and we don’t need to agree.

“We will not take it personally. As long as he is our player, he is our player and I will not stop demanding from him.

“He needs to be fully, fully committed, this is what we expect and have experienced. You will have to ask him about his decision and what the reasons are for his decision.”

Christensen has been at Chelsea since 2013, with the 54-cap Denmark star finally realising his rich promise having graduated from the club’s much-vaunted academy.

Tuchel conceded Christensen’s contract situation may add extra complications for his current Chelsea situation, but insisted the centre-back will cope without issue.

“I don’t have any concerns, but maybe it is a bit more challenging for him than normal,” said Tuchel.

“Maybe he cleared his future; I don’t know it yet.

“But for me it was very clear when I started, and the bottom line in conversations I had with him was that ‘as long as you’re my player I expect you to be 100 per cent committed and I will not accept anything less’.

“And I will not start digging into how committed is he now, this only leads to distraction.

“This is what I demand from him. He is our player and we want to have the most of him.

“He needs to be focused, he needs to be determined, and this is what we expect from him. And I think it is what we can expect from him.”

