Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool ‘should have scored more’ in win over Benfica

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool ‘should have scored more’ in win over Benfica

By Press Association
April 5, 2022, 11:34 pm
Jurgen Klopp salutes the fans after victory over Benfica (Adam Davy/PA)
Jurgen Klopp salutes the fans after victory over Benfica (Adam Davy/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his side should have scored more in their 3-1 victory over Benfica having dominated the first half of their Champions League quarter-final in Lisbon.

The Reds could have put the tie to bed before the second leg with the number of chances they created in the opening 45 minutes but they were still cruising at the break thanks to Ibrahima Konate’s first since joining from RB Leipzig in the summer and Sadio Mane’s close-range strike.

Klopp was unhappy his side then gifted Darwin Nunez a goal just after the break, when Konate’s midjudgement presented him with a simple chance, and that changed the direction of the game until winger Luis Diaz, on his first return to Portugal since leaving Porto in January, struck in the 87th minute.

“It doesn’t tell the whole story but the most important thing is we came here for a result,” said Klopp.

“I didn’t expect the game being any easier but I have to say a big compliment for Benfica, they really fought for their lives – especially after we opened the door a little bit for them.

“It was clear when they scored the crowd would be back and the atmosphere would be good. Good teams tend to use that.

“The game was slightly more open then we wished but in the end we scored and I think everyone in the room would agree we could have scored more goals and should have.

“We would have wished we didn’t give them the opportunity to come back in the game.

“It was an away game in the Champions League quarter-final and if that was easy something would be wrong with the competition.”

Benfica fans set off a flare in the stand
Benfica fans created an intense atmosphere in Lisbon (Adam Davy/PA)

Victory equalled a club record of five successive away wins in the competition first set in 1985, but also matched in 2005 when the club played three Champions League qualifiers.

However, Klopp will not take the return leg for granted as his side’s quest for an unprecedented quadruple took another step forward.

“We were two goals up at half-time today and we knew it was not easy,” he added.

“Benfica really wanted to go for it. Now they come to Anfield and we have to use that.”

Klopp made six changes for the game, resting the likes of Joel Matip ahead of Sunday’s top-of-the-table trip to face Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

But the manager said that match had not been in his thoughts in Portugal.

“I didn’t think a second until now about the City game, so I couldn’t make changes for the game,” he said.

Benfica caretaker coach Nelson Verissimo knows the concession of that late goal has made their task much more difficult.

“The tie is not over. We are aware it is harder now,” he said.

“We suffered from a corner but felt at half-time the game was not over.

“I tried to inject some confidence into my players as we wanted to score a goal to get ourselves back in it and the second half started like we wanted.

“In they end they scored again and that makes our task all that much harder but not impossible.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal