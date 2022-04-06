Rapper Tory Lanez jailed again in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rapper Tory Lanez jailed again in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 7:21 am
(Tory Lanez/AP)
Rapper Tory Lanez was briefly jailed after a judge said he had violated a protective order in an assault case in which he is charged with shooting fellow rap star Megan Thee Stallion in the feet.

Lanez, 29, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, was handcuffed in a Los Angeles courtroom and taken to jail. He posted bail and was released several hours later.

At the hearing, Superior Court Judge David Herriford found that Peterson had violated orders that he not contact or harass Megan Thee Stallion and that not discuss evidence with outside parties.

While Peterson did not directly contact Megan Megan Thee Stallion, Judge Herriford said some of his tweets appeared to be clear messages to her, and ordered Peterson not to mention her in any social media.

Megan Thee Stallion
Megan Thee Stallion (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Peterson’s lawyer, Shawn Holley, said in court that he did not supply information to a Twitter user who posted in February that Peterson’s DNA was not found on the weapon in the case.

Ms Holley said the tweet, now deleted, was not entirely accurate. She said an investigation showed there were four DNA contributors on the handgun, making it inconclusive whether Peterson’s DNA was found. She said his DNA was definitely not found on the gun’s magazine.

The prosecution had asked that Peterson’s bail be revoked entirely or increased to 5 million dollars (£3.8 million).

“We are pleased that the court rejected those outrageous requests,” Ns Holly said after the hearing.

The judge increased bail from the 250,000 dollars (£191,000) Peterson posted after his 2020 arrest to 350,000 dollars (£268,000).

A September trial date was selected, and Peterson was told to return for a June hearing. He has pleaded not guilty.

Peterson, Megan Thee Stallion and others were in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills after a party on July 12 2020, when authorities allege he fired at her feet during an argument after she had got out of the vehicle.

After months of speculation and publicity surrounding the incident, Peterson was charged with felony assault in October 2020, and in December last year a judge determined there was enough evidence for him to go to trial.

After his initial arrest, Peterson tweeted that “the truth will come to light”.

The Canadian rapper has had a successful run of mixtapes and major label records since his career began in 2009, with his last two albums reaching the top 10 on Billboard’s charts.

Megan Thee Stallion was already a major up-and-coming star at the time of the incident, and has thrived since.

She won a Grammy for best new artist in 2021, and had number one singles in the Billboard Hot 100 with her own song Savage featuring Beyonce and as a guest on Cardi B’s WAP.

