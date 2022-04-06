Four held in Germany after far-right group ‘tried to set up Nazi neighbourhood’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Four held in Germany after far-right group ‘tried to set up Nazi neighbourhood’

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 10:41 am
Police officers stand in front of a back entrance of a building they are searching in Eisenach, Germany, on Wednesday April 6 2022 (Martin Wichmann TV/dpa/AP)
Police officers stand in front of a back entrance of a building they are searching in Eisenach, Germany, on Wednesday April 6 2022 (Martin Wichmann TV/dpa/AP)

German authorities have arrested four alleged members of a far-right group during an investigation into several extremist organisations.

The men, identified only as Leon R, Maximilian A, Eric K and Bastian A in line with local privacy rules, were detained in central Germany, prosecutors said.

They said the four were leading members of a far-right combat sports group, Knockout 51, which held training sessions in the eastern city of Eisenach and aimed to indoctrinate young men and train them in street fighting.

The group, which has links to far-right players in other parts of Germany, tried to set up a “Nazi neighbourhood” in Eisenach and its members injured several people, prosecutors said.

They also allegedly travelled to protests against coronavirus restrictions where there were clashes with police and counter-protesters.

In all, 61 properties in various parts of Germany were raided on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said they are also investigating 21 people suspected of keeping alive the Combat 18 Deutschland group despite a ban by German authorities.

They are investigating 10 people suspected of being members of or supporting an organisation called Atomwaffen Division Deutschland.

Prosecutors described it as a terrorist group and a German offshoot of Atomwaffen Division, a white supremacist organisation which has existed in the US since 2015.

Leon R is one of the suspects in that case.

And prosecutors said five people are under investigation in connection with SKD 1418, a far-right chat group active in 2019 and 2020.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal