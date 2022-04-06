Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt expected to fetch £4million at auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt expected to fetch £4million at auction

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 2:01 pm
Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ shirt is going up for action and could sell for as much as £4m (Sotheby’s/PA)
The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored two unforgettable goals to knock England out of the 1986 World Cup, including the so-called ‘Hand Of God’, is set to fetch more than £4million at auction.

Maradona – one of the greatest footballers of all time, who died in November 2020 at the age of 60 – described his opening goal in the quarter-final tie, where the ball clearly hit the leaping Argentinian’s left arm before nestling in the net, as “a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God”.

He then scored what was voted “goal of the century” when he dribbled past a host of England players before netting as Argentina sealed a 2-1 win in Mexico City en route to winning the tournament.

Diego Maradona death
The shirt has been on display at the National Football Museum in Manchester (Richard McCarthy/PA)

Midfielder Steve Hodge, who had unintentionally flicked the ball to Maradona in the ‘Hand of God’ play, swapped shirts with his rival in the tunnel after the game and has owned it ever since – although the item has spent the last 20 years on loan at the National Football Museum in Manchester.

It will now go under the hammer at Sotheby’s in a dedicated sale open for bidding from April 20, and will go on public view at the auction house’s New Bond Street gallery in London.

Sotheby’s describes the famous blue number 10 jersey on its website as in “good overall condition consistent with heavy use, perspiration and athletic activity” with “slight de-threading on hemming on the front bottom of shirt, and minor spots throughout”.

WCup US Reyna Soccer
Diego Maradona, second left, scored one of the greatest World Cup goals of all time against England in June 1986 (AP/PA)

Hodge said: “I have been the proud owner of this item for over 35 years, since Diego and I swapped shirts in the tunnel after the famed match.

“It was an absolute privilege to have played against one of the greatest and most magnificent football players of all time. It has also been a pleasure to share it with the public over the last 20 years at the National Football Museum, where it has been on display.

“The ‘Hand of God’ shirt has deep cultural meaning to the football world, the people of Argentina, and the people of England, and I’m certain that the new owner will have immense pride in owning the world’s most iconic football shirt.”

The game came four years after the UK had defeated Argentina in the Falklands War and took on greater significance for both countries as a result.

Brahm Wachter, head of streetwear and modern collectables at Sotheby’s, said: “The ‘Hand of God’ is truly a singular moment, not only in the history of sports, but in the history of the 20th century.

“The moment resonated far beyond the world of football, coming soon after the Falklands conflict, and has in turn inspired books, films and documentaries.

“Maradona is now remembered as one of the greatest to ever play the game of football – and this particular game is an instrumental part of his legacy.”

He added: “It is the first time the shirt has ever been brought to market, and Sotheby’s is honoured to be a part of the item’s history now.”

The current record for any shirt worn during a game is held by a baseball jersey worn by New York Yankees star Babe Ruth, which sold for US dollars 5.6million in an auction in 2019.

– The Sotheby’s auction is open for bidding from April 20 to May 4.

