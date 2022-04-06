Man Utd still assessing managerial options amid Erik ten Hag reports

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man Utd still assessing managerial options amid Erik ten Hag reports

By Press Association
April 6, 2022, 8:01 pm
Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is reported to be ready to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United (Tess Derry/PA)
Ajax boss Erik ten Hag is reported to be ready to succeed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United (Tess Derry/PA)

Manchester United remain in talks with several candidates over the vacant manager’s job at Old Trafford, the PA news agency understands.

A report on Wednesday afternoon claimed United were close to appointing Erik ten Hag as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s permanent successor.

It was reported that United have settled on Ten Hag from a four-man shortlist and the 52-year-old Dutchman was ready to leave current club Ajax at the end of the season.

Erik ten Hag has twice won the Dutch league title with Ajax
Erik ten Hag has twice won the Dutch league title with Ajax (PA)

But PA understands talks with other candidates are ongoing and a deal has yet to be finalised with anyone.

Paris St Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino, Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui and Spain coach Luis Enrique are also understood to have been on the shortlist.

Ten Hag and Pochettino, who both still have a year left to run on their respective contracts, have emerged as favourites to succeed Solskjaer.

Former Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick replaced Solskjaer on an interim basis at Old Trafford in November.

Mauricio Pochettino has been in charge at Paris St Germain since January 2021
Mauricio Pochettino has been in charge at Paris St Germain since January 2021 (Martin Rickett/PA)

Meanwhile, the Austrian Football Association has denied meeting Rangnick for talks over their national team vacancy.

Reports in Austria said the federation’s sports director Peter Schottel flew to Manchester on Monday to discuss the position with Rangnick.

But the Austrian FA issued a statement on Wednesday, posting on Twitter: “Clarification: There was no meeting between OFB sports director Peter Schottel and Ralf Rangnick, coach of @ManUtd.”

Austria parted company with manager Franco Foda following their World Cup play-off semi-final defeat by Wales last month.

Rangnick, 63, has struggled to oversee an improvement in performances and results, with United slipping to seventh in the Premier League and exiting the Champions League at the last-16 stage.

Rangnick is due to start a two-year consultancy role at United this summer.

