Turkish court suspends trial of 26 Saudis accused of killing Jamal Khashoggi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Turkish court suspends trial of 26 Saudis accused of killing Jamal Khashoggi

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 8:39 am Updated: April 7, 2022, 9:23 am
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul (Emrah Gurel/AP)
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed in the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul (Emrah Gurel/AP)

A Turkish court has suspended the trial in absentia of 26 Saudis accused of the gruesome killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi and said the case should be transferred to Saudi Arabia.

The decision comes despite warnings from human rights groups that turning the case over to the kingdom would lead to a cover up of the killing which has cast suspicion on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

It also comes as Turkey, which is facing an economic downturn, has been trying to repair its troubled relationship with Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region.

Some media reports have claimed that Riyadh has made improved relations conditional on Turkey dropping the case against the Saudis.

Mr Khashoggi, who wrote critically about Saudi Arabia’s crown prince, disappeared on October 2 2018 after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, seeking documents that would allow him to marry his Turkish fiancee. He never emerged.

Last week, a prosecuto recommended that the case be transferred to the kingdom, arguing that the trial in Turkey would remain inconclusive.

Turkey’s justice minister supported the recommendation, adding that the trial in Turkey would resume if the Turkish court is not satisfied with the outcome of proceedings in Saudi Arabia.

It was not clear however if Saudi Arabia, which has already put some of the defendants on trial behind closed doors, would open a new trial.

Human rights advocates had urged Turkey not to transfer the case.

“By transferring the case of a murder that was committed on its territory, Turkey will be knowingly and willingly sending the case back into the hands of those who bear its responsibility,” said Amnesty International’s secretary general Agnes Callamard.

“Indeed, the Saudi system has repeatedly failed to cooperate with the Turkish prosecutor and it is clear that justice cannot be delivered by a Saudi court.

Turkey Khashoggi
People hold posters of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, near the Saudi Arabia consulate in Istanbul (Emrah Gurel/AP)

“What has happened to Turkey’s declared commitment that justice must prevail for this gruesome murder and that this case would never become a pawn in political calculations and interest?” she asked.

The New York-based Human Rights Watch said: “Given the complete lack of judicial independence in Saudi Arabia, the role of the Saudi government in Khashoggi’s killing, its past attempts at obstructing justice, and a criminal justice system that fails to satisfy basic standards of fairness, chances of a fair trial for the Khashoggi case in Saudi Arabia are close to nil.”

Turkish officials allege that Mr Khashoggi was killed and then dismembered with a bone saw inside the consulate by a team of Saudi agents sent to Istanbul.

The group included a forensic doctor, intelligence and security officers and individuals who worked for the crown prince’s office. Mr Khashoggi’s remains have not been found.

Turkey apparently had the Saudi Consulate bugged and shared audio of the killing with the CIA, among others.

The murder sparked international outrage and condemnation. Western intelligence agencies, as well as the US Congress, have said that an operation of that magnitude could not have happened without the knowledge of the prince.

Turkey began prosecuting the defendants in absentia in 2020 after Saudi Arabia rejected requests for their extradition. The defendants included two former aides of the prince.

Some of the men were put on trial in Riyadh behind closed doors.

A Saudi court issued a final verdict in 2020 that sentenced five mid-level officials and operatives to 20-year jail terms.

The court had originally ordered the death penalty but reduced the punishment after Mr Khashoggi’s son Salah, who lives in Saudi Arabia, announced that he forgave the defendants. Three others were sentenced to lesser jail terms.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]