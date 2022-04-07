Ex-Liverpool players name league title as most important trophy in quadruple bid

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ex-Liverpool players name league title as most important trophy in quadruple bid

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 10:00 am Updated: April 7, 2022, 11:41 am
Liverpool are chasing a quadruple (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool are chasing a quadruple (Peter Byrne/PA)

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge insists winning the Premier League has to be the priority for his old club as they head into a potentially pivotal clash with title rivals Manchester City.

Jurgen Klopp’s quadruple-chasing side have already won the Carabao Cup, face City again next weekend in the FA Cup semi-final and have one foot in the last four of the Champions League after a first-leg win at Benfica.

But Aldridge, who won the league and FA Cup in the late 1980s with the Reds, believes the title is the most important trophy to win.

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge takes a shot
John Aldridge believes the Premier League should be quadruple-chasing Liverpool’s priority (Peter Byrne/PA)

“It’s (a quadruple) a big ask. The big difficulty Liverpool have got is the rearrangement of games,” he told the PA news agency.

“We’ve got this far in the FA Cup, in particular, and then you have the Champions League to contend with. It is going to be hard.

“You just take every game as it comes. If we were to win the league this year after being out of it completely – it was all over at Christmas – it would be some achievement I’d have to say.

“I love the Champions League, the fact we have won it six times – twice as much as any other team in England – means it is close to my heart but the league is the league. Bread and butter as they say.”

Former defender Jason McAteer agrees, even if Klopp’s side are chasing a seventh European Cup which would put them level with AC Milan and behind only Real Madrid in terms of overall success in the competition.

The ex-Republic of Ireland international believes another title win will be important for fans as the last, long-awaited one, was achieved behind closed doors in the depth of the coronavirus pandemic.

“For me winning the Premier League after 30 years was sensational but it came at a cost of where we were as people and what the world was going through in the pandemic,” McAteer said, speaking at the former players’ association Forever Reds golf day at Royal Birkdale to raise money for local charities.

“And as great an achievement as it was, a phenomenal achievement, we weren’t there to celebrate.

Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy in an empty Anfield (Laurence Griffiths/PA)
Liverpool lifted the Premier League trophy in an empty Anfield (Laurence Griffiths/PA)

“After the Champions League win (in 2019) and the tour around the city where nearly a million people turned out it was sad we missed out on that with the Premier League title.

“Fingers-crossed we get over the line and win the Premier League and celebrate together as one big, happy family.”

To do that, the Reds might have to get the better at the Etihad Stadium – where they have won just twice since 2012, with only one of those victories coming in the Premier League.

“A momentous month? It feels like it has been like that for six months trying to hang on to City’s coattails,” McAteer added.

Former Liverpool defender Jason McAteer
Former Liverpool defender Jason McAteer believes critics wrote off Jurgen Klopp’s side too early this season (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The points gap was 14 at one stage, albeit with a couple of games in hand, but points in the bag is what you want.

“I think everyone wrote Liverpool off, which was a very dangerous thing to do.”

McAteer believes if any side can pull off an unprecedented quadruple it will be Klopp’s.

“They have been smashing records for the last five years under Jurgen for fun,” he added.

“It is something they will be desperate to do but no team has ever done it and there is a reason why and that is because at this time of the season mental and physical fatigue sets in and in the past it has been one game too many for any manager or team.

“But we have strength in depth, we have a manager who knows his way around all the competitions, he has faith in all his players with arguably the strongest squad he has ever had.

“We can cope with it, but you just never know in football. Quietly that (a quadruple) is what we want as fans – but we don’t want to be greedy.”

