Masters start delayed by half an hour due to bad weather at Augusta

The start of play in the first round of the 86th Masters was delayed due to bad weather on Thursday.

Thunderstorms which forced Wednesday’s par-three contest to be abandoned continued through the evening and overnight in Augusta.

Tournament officials announced that the first group would start at 8.30am local time instead of 8am, with Tom Watson joining Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player as honorary starters at 8.15.

Due to thunderstorms in the early morning hours Thursday, gate opening times will be delayed by 30 minutes. Ticketing gates will open at 7:30 a.m. The Honorary Starters will take place at 8:15 a.m., followed by the first tee time at 8:30 a.m. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 7, 2022

The trio will hit tee shots on the opening hole before retiring to the clubhouse.

The delay meant Tiger Woods was now scheduled to tee off at 11.04 local time following his remarkable recovery from injuries sustained in a car accident in February last year.

“It’s just truly amazing,” Masters chairman Fred Ridley said in his annual pre-tournament press conference. “I don’t even know how else to say it.

Tiger Woods gallery on 18 … for a practice round. pic.twitter.com/EHWp7VXwO3 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 6, 2022

“I would have probably taken some pretty high odds a few weeks or a few months ago whether or not he would be here.

“But when you think about it, it really shouldn’t surprise us. He is one of the most determined, dedicated athletes that I have ever seen in my life.

“I saw him last Tuesday when he was out practicing, he was in great spirits and had (his son) Charlie with him.

“It was interesting in his press conference that he said the only real issue is walking, that his golf swing’s fine. So who knows what might happen this week. But we are excited he’s here.”