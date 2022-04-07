Andreas Christensen says Blues have ‘nothing to lose’ mentality after Real loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Andreas Christensen says Blues have ‘nothing to lose’ mentality after Real loss

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 12:43 pm
Andreas Christensen, pictured, hopes Chelsea can turn their Champions League fortunes around (PA)
Andreas Christensen has insisted Chelsea must tap into a “nothing to lose” attitude to set their season back on track after Wednesday’s 3-1 humbling by Real Madrid.

Denmark centre-back Christensen was dealt a torrid time by Vinicius Junior and Karim Benzema, with boss Thomas Tuchel later taking responsibility for the defensive misalignment on the right flank.

France hitman Benzema fired his second hat-trick in as many Champions League games, taking his season’s tally to 37 goals in 36 appearances for Real.

The 34-year-old moved to 13 goals in his last seven matches in all competitions for Real, with boss Carlo Ancelotti enjoying a rampant return to old club Chelsea.

Blues boss Tuchel has effectively already admitted defeat in the quarter-final after Wednesday’s first leg, calling on Chelsea to shape up – and fast – for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Southampton.

And now Christensen, replaced at half-time against Madrid after a testing 45 minutes, has told Chelsea’s official club website: “It’s two goals, it’s still going to be very difficult, but it can’t be worse than this.

“We have to go there and make a big performance.

“We have to try and turn it around but it’s going to be difficult. We weren’t on top and we know that, but we have nothing to lose so we have to go there, put in a big performance and hopefully turn it around.”

Chelsea slumped to a shock 4-1 Stamford Bridge defeat to Brentford on Saturday, with the hosts struggling to rediscover their rhythm and poise.

That malaise continued to damaging effect against Real, leaving the Blues on the brink of surrendering their Champions League crown.

Christensen refused to back away from any of the troubles, with Tuchel and his squad appearing to shoulder collective responsibility for the loss.

“We weren’t at our top level,” said Christensen.

We started good for 10 or 15 minutes, (had) good energy with the crowd behind us – and they stayed behind us the whole game – but they (Real) successfully took the tempo out of the game.

“We have conceded seven goals now in two games, which is not normal for us.

“It’s not just about this game, we did it as well at the weekend. We have to fix it, and we have to do it quick.”

Kai Havertz’s header from Jorginho’s defence-splitting chipped pass dragged Chelsea back into the clash at 2-1 down at half-time.

But Edouard Mendy’s undersold pass to Toni Rudiger gifted Benzema his hat-trick goal and floored the Blues straight after the interval.

Ancelotti had pitched up at Chelsea with questions to answer amid the demanding Madrid public, but his side dispelled any concerns in fine style.

And the urbane Italian coach then insisted he can continue his unflustered approach to football management.

Asked if this was a win to dismiss the doubters, Ancelotti replied: “Doubts are part of the job of being a football coach, you will always be questioned.

“Coaches are to blame for defeats, and the players are responsible when we win matches. That’s football.”

