Padraig Harrington sets early pace at Augusta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Padraig Harrington sets early pace at Augusta

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 3:05 pm
Padraig Harrington set the early pace at Augusta (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Padraig Harrington set the early pace at Augusta (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

His presence in the field may have come as a surprise to Rory McIlroy, but Padraig Harrington made a brilliant start as the 86th Masters got under way at Augusta National.

McIlroy only realised Harrington was eligible for the year’s first major championship after they played a practice round together, Harrington having qualified courtesy of his tie for fourth in last year’s US PGA Championship.

The three-time major winner was among the early starters in Thursday’s first round and followed pars on the first two holes with birdies from close range on the third and fourth to set the early pace.

The start of play had been delayed by 30 minutes due to bad weather, with the thunderstorms which forced Wednesday’s par-three contest to be abandoned continuing through the evening and overnight.

The first group teed off at 0830 local time (1330BST) after Tom Watson had joined Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player in acting as an honorary starter for the first time.

With light rain still falling, Player, Nicklaus and Watson hit their ceremonial tee shots on the opening hole, with the latter asking permission to say a few words before his turn.

“I would like to say how honoured I am to be with Gary and Jack,” the two-time Masters champion said.

“I have watched this ceremony many times with Arnie (Arnold Palmer), Gene Sarazen, Byron Nelson, and to be a part of this thing I am truly humbled.”

Watson’s competitive instincts remained in tact however as he also asked Player how far his drive had gone, with Player replying: “You could hear it land. Not very far.”

The delay meant Tiger Woods was now scheduled to tee off at 1104 local time following his remarkable recovery from injuries sustained in a car accident in February last year.

McIlroy was in the final group at 1433 local time alongside Matt Fitzpatrick and Brooks Koepka.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal