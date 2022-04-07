Just being able to play at the Masters feels like a victory to Tiger Woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Just being able to play at the Masters feels like a victory to Tiger Woods

By Press Association
April 7, 2022, 11:05 pm
Tiger Woods tees off on the first hole in the opening round of the Masters (Matt Slocum/AP)
Tiger Woods admitted just being able to play the Masters felt like a victory as he enjoyed the “electric” atmosphere generated by his return to Augusta National.

Woods carded an opening 71 to lie just three shots off the clubhouse lead held by Australian Cameron Smith, who is seeking to join Woods as the only players to win the Masters and Players Championship in the same year.

Asked if being able to compete was the equivalent to a victory after he suffered severe leg injuries in a car accident 14 months ago, Woods said: “Yes.”

The vehicle driven by Tiger Woods when he crashed in Los Angeles on February 23, 2021 (Keiran Southern/PA)

Pressed as to why, the 46-year-old added: “If you would have seen how my leg looked to where it’s at now, the pictures… some of the guys (fellow players) know.

“They’ve seen the pictures and they’ve come over to the house and they’ve seen it. To see where I’ve been, to get from there to here, it was no easy task.

“I’m very lucky to have this opportunity to be able to play, and not only that, to play in the Masters and to have this type of reception.

“I mean, the place was electric. I hadn’t played like this since ’19 when I won because in ’20 we had Covid and we had no one here, and I didn’t play last year. So to have the patrons fully out and to have that type of energy out there was awesome to feel.”

Woods pumps his fist after a birdie putt on the 16th green (David J. Phillip/AP)

Woods spent three months in a hospital bed following the single-vehicle accident on February 23 last year, when he was found to have been driving at almost twice the legal speed limit and hit a tree at approximately 75mph.

“People have no idea how hard it’s been,” he added.

“My team does. They’ve worked with me every single day. We haven’t taken a day off since I got out of the bed after those three months.

“Granted, some days are easier than others. Some days we push it pretty hard, and other days we don’t, but always doing something.”

Asked how he would recover for Friday’s second round, Woods added: “Lots of treatments. Lots of ice baths. Just basically freezing myself to death.”

