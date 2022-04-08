Corpses with hands tied found ‘dumped like firewood’ in Bucha mass graves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Corpses with hands tied found ‘dumped like firewood’ in Bucha mass graves

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 6:31 am
Ukrainian leaders are predicting more gruesome discoveries in the days ahead as the Russian forces retreat (Petros Giannakouris/AP)
Ukrainian leaders are predicting more gruesome discoveries in the days ahead as the Russian forces retreat (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

The mayor of Bucha, near Kyiv, said investigators have found at least three sites of mass shootings of civilians during the Russian occupation.

Most victims died from gunshots, not from shelling, he said, and some corpses with their hands tied were “dumped like firewood” into recently discovered mass graves, including one at a children’s camp.

Mayor Anatoliy Fedoruk said the count of dead civilians stood at 320 as of Wednesday, but he expected the number to rise as more bodies are found in his city, which once had a population of 50,000. Only 3,700 now remain, he said.

Municipal workers remove the body of a man from a house in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday, April 7, 2022. Russian troops left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid in a northern Ukrainian city, giving fuel to Kyiv's calls Thursday for more Western support to help halt Moscow's offensive before it refocuses on the country's east. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
Russian troops left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid in northern Ukraine (Vadim Ghirda/AP)

Ukrainian leaders predicted there would be more gruesome discoveries in the days ahead after retreating Russian forces left behind crushed buildings, streets strewn with destroyed cars and mounting civilian casualties that drew condemnation from across the globe.

Kremlin forces devastated the northern city of Chernihiv as part of their attempt to sweep south toward the capital before retreating.

In the aftermath, dozens of people lined up to receive bread, diapers and medicine from vans parked outside a shattered school now serving as an aid-distribution point.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba warned on Thursday that despite a recent Russian pullback, the country remains vulnerable, and he pleaded for weapons from Nato and other sympathetic countries to help face down an expected offensive in the east.

71 year -old Ludmina Starodubets arrives at the city of Bashtanka, after fleeing from Pavlo-Marianovka village in Mikolaiv district, Ukraine, which was attacked by the Russian army two days ago, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP
71-year-old Ludmina Starodubets arrives at the city of Bashtanka after fleeing from Pavlo-Marianovka village in Mikolaiv district, Ukraine, which was attacked by the Russian army (Petros Giannakouris/AP)

Nations from the alliance agreed to increase their supply of arms, spurred on by reports that Russian forces committed atrocities in areas surrounding the capital.

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky suggested that the horrors of Bucha could be only the beginning.

In the northern city of Borodianka, just 18 miles northwest of Bucha, Mr Zelensky warned of even more casualties, saying “there it is much more horrible”.

Ukrainian officials said earlier this week that the bodies of 410 civilians were found in towns around the capital city.

In the seaport city of Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities expected to find much the same. “The same cruelty. The same terrible crimes,” Mr Zelensky said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal