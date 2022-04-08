Missing divers in Malaysia surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Missing divers in Malaysia surfaced before drifting apart, survivor says

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 9:17 am Updated: April 8, 2022, 12:57 pm
The search and rescue operation for four foreign divers off the coast of Johor’s Mersing in Malaysia (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency/AP)
The search and rescue operation for four foreign divers off the coast of Johor’s Mersing in Malaysia (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency/AP)

A plane, fishermen and and jet-skiers have joined an expanded search entering a third day for three Europeans, including two teenagers, who disappeared while diving off a southern Malaysian island.

Authorities were hopeful of finding them after Norwegian diving instructor Kristine Grodem was rescued on Thursday. She said the four of them surfaced safely on Wednesday afternoon but later drifted away from the boat and were separated by a strong current.

The group was diving about 50ft deep at an island off the town of Mersing in southern Johor state.

Ms Grodem, 35, was rescued by a tugboat about 22 nautical miles from the dive site.

The search and rescue operation
The missing divers are hoped to still be alive (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency/AP)

The missing divers are Alexia Alexandra Molina, 18, from France, Briton Adrian Peter Chesters, 46, and his Dutch son Nathen Renze Chesters, 14.

Authorities deployed a Bombardier jet that can fly for longer and cover more area in an expanded search, said First Admiral Nurul Hizam Zakaria, Johor director of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency.

The plane was in addition to three helicopters, 11 boats and 100 personnel including rescue divers.

Adm Zakaria said members of the public have also lent support, with fishermen and 10 jet-skis helping to comb the sea. The weather was reported to be fair.

“It’s been three days since they went missing but we will not give up. We hope all of them will be rescued,” he said.

The search was halted on Friday night, and will resume early on Saturday.

Maritime officials said Ms Grodem was training the other three, who were seeking to obtain advanced diving licences.

The family of Ms Molina, who lives in Johor, sought support from private boat owners to join the search.

Esther Molina, 57, said she was optimistic that her daughter was still alive, adding: “My daughter is strong, she is smart. So now, we can only wait for developments.”

She said her daughter is due to attend a fashion college in Kuala Lumpur next month.

The boat skipper was detained for further investigation, and diving activities off Mersing have been suspended. There are several islands off the town that are popular dive spots for local residents and tourists.

Malaysia’s borders reopened to foreigners on April 1 after being closed for more than two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]