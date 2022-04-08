Graham Potter wants his Brighton players to look up, not down

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Graham Potter wants his Brighton players to look up, not down

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 10:03 am
Graham Potter wants his Brighton players to look up, not down (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Graham Potter wants his Brighton players to look up, not down (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Brighton head coach Graham Potter has urged his players not to become preoccupied looking over their shoulders at the Premier League relegation zone.

Albion have a relatively comfortable 10-point cushion on the bottom three but their position has become far more precarious following a dismal run which has yielded a paltry top-flight point from seven matches.

Having halted a six-game losing streak with last weekend’s frustrating draw at home to rock bottom Norwich, the 13th-placed Seagulls now face a trio of tricky away trips to Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City.

“From our perspective, we’ve got to try and look forward, at our own performance and try and get points,” said Potter, ahead of Saturday’s visit to Emirates Stadium.

“You can’t worry too much about what the others might do because that might mean you’re looking over your shoulder and not focusing on what we need to do, which is to focus on our performance.

“The Norwich game was a good performance from us and we need to build on that, to maintain it and carry it forward to the next game.”

Brighton will come up against familiar opposition in north London in the shape of Ben White.

The 24-year-old defender joined Arsenal from the Seagulls last summer for a reported £50million.

Potter has been impressed with the ongoing development of the England international under the guidance of Gunners boss Mikel Arteta.

“Well, he has certainly made progress, I would say, and congratulations to him and Mikel and the staff there because he’s taken a step,” said Potter.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Everton – Premier League – AMEX Stadium
Ben White impressed in his time at Brighton (PA)

“When we made the sale we thought that would happen because he’s a good age, a good person, a good player with good qualities.

“I think Arsenal deserve credit. They identified him, they paid the fee and then they recognised what it was that they wanted. And they’ve used it well.

“They got off to a shaky start in terms of a defeat in the first game of the season against Brentford but I think from then he’s grown and grown and you can see his quality and what he brings to the team.”

Despite recent struggles – including just one goal in seven outings – Brighton remain on track for their highest Premier League finish.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Aston Villa – Premier League – AMEX Stadium
Graham Potter is hoping his team finish the season with a flourish (PA)

Securing a further eight points from eight remaining fixtures would also give the club their highest points tally since promotion from the Championship in 2017.

Potter wants the Seagulls to strive for more as they bid to banish any lingering relegation fears.

“I never like to assess a season with the games we’ve we got left,” he said.

“In the middle of a season, you always want to do better and do more, so that’s where we’re at and our focus is on Arsenal. It’s as simple as that.

“You analyse the season at the end and then you can give it proper detail and a proper answer.

“But, at the moment, I would say we’re not satisfied because we want to do better and we want to try and focus on getting more points. The way you do that is to focus on Arsenal.”

