Boris Becker found guilty of four charges related to bankruptcy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Boris Becker found guilty of four charges related to bankruptcy

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 2:47 pm
Boris Becker has been found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act relating to his 2017 bankruptcy (James Manning/PA).
Boris Becker has been found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act relating to his 2017 bankruptcy (James Manning/PA).

Boris Becker has been found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act relating to his 2017 bankruptcy.

The six-time grand slam champion, 54, was accused of hiding millions of pounds worth of assets, including two Wimbledon trophies, to avoid paying his debts.

Former world number one Becker was declared bankrupt on June 21 2017 over an unpaid loan of more than £3million on his estate in Mallorca, Spain.

Wimbledon’s men’s singles final
The Wimbledon men’s singles champion, Boris Becker, with his family after winning the title (Archive/PA)

The German national, who has lived in the UK since 2012, claimed he had cooperated with trustees tasked with securing his assets, even offering up his wedding ring, and had acted on expert advice.

Becker, who was supported throughout the trial by his partner Lilian de Carvalho Monteiro, was found guilty of four charges under the Insolvency Act by a jury at Southwark Crown Court on Friday, including removal of property, two counts of failing to disclose estate and concealing debt.

The three-time Wimbledon winner, who was acquitted of a further 20 counts, was bailed ahead of sentencing at the same court on April 29.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal