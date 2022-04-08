Ben Stokes remains on course for May return after knee scan reveals nothing new

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ben Stokes remains on course for May return after knee scan reveals nothing new

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 3:05 pm
Ben Stokes continues to feel tenderness in his knee (Jason O’Brien/PA)
Ben Stokes will continue to manage his knee issue with England and Durham ahead of a planned return to county action early next month.

The England vice-captain suffered problems during the tour of the West Indies, as Joe Root’s side slumped to a Test series defeat after a disappointing loss in Grenada.

Stokes had confirmed he was not doing any training while waiting for the results of further checks in a bid to determine how he can move forwards, with the domestic season resuming ahead of another busy summer international schedule starting against New Zealand in June.

The PA news agency understands a scan on Stokes’ left knee did not reveal anything new.

It had been planned for Stokes to return to LV= Insurance County Championship action with Durham in early May, which remains the case, although the 30-year-old is understood to continue to feel some tenderness in his knee.

