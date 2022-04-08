Pep Guardiola quiet on fresh claims about Manchester City’s financial affairs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pep Guardiola quiet on fresh claims about Manchester City’s financial affairs

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 5:07 pm
Pep Guardiola did not want to comment on Manchester City’s financial affairs (Nigel French/A)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on the publication of new accusations about the club’s financial affairs.

City were banned from European competition following an investigation by UEFA into alleged breaches of the governing body’s Financial Fair Play regulations in 2020 but successfully appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

German newspaper Der Spiegel, whose articles had prompted the previous investigation, has now published further details of what it claims were rule breaches by the club.

City successfully appealed to CAS following a previous ruling against them over alleged FFP breaches (Mike Egerton/PA)

The club have not commented but have previously denied wrongdoing.

Guardiola did not want to be drawn on the issue at a press conference to preview Sunday’s top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The Spaniard said: “You know my opinion on what happened in the past, how close and how supportive I am of the club because I know the reality.

“But I cannot control the people from where it comes. It has come from outside and when you understand the important win we had a few days ago, and the games we have ahead of us this week, I don’t spend one second… in fact I am 50 seconds talking about it now, so next question.”

There have been claims Brazil want Guardiola as their next national team manager (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Guardiola was also unwilling to discuss reports linking him with the job of Brazil national team manager after the World Cup.

“Not today, come on,” he said. “I’m under contract here, I am so happy here.

“I will not stay forever (but) I would like to stay forever here. There cannot be a better place to be.

“I could extend the contract 10 years, but I will not extend the contract 10 years. Now is not the moment, please. I don’t know where it came from.”

