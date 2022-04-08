Elon Musk says Tesla will build a vehicle designed to be a robotaxi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News World

Elon Musk says Tesla will build a vehicle designed to be a robotaxi

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 5:25 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 5:27 pm
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the “Cyber Rodeo” grand opening celebration for the new $1.1 billion Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas, on Thursday April 7, 2022. Musk says the company will build an electric vehicle dedicated for use as a robotaxi. Musk didn’t give details of the robotaxi other than to say it will “look quite futuristic.” (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP)
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks at the "Cyber Rodeo" grand opening celebration for the new $1.1 billion Tesla Giga Texas manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas, on Thursday April 7, 2022. Musk says the company will build an electric vehicle dedicated for use as a robotaxi. Musk didn't give details of the robotaxi other than to say it will "look quite futuristic." (Jay Janner /Austin American-Statesman via AP)

Tesla will build a vehicle dedicated for use as a robotaxi, and will start making three new vehicles next year, chief executive Elon Musk told fans at a party celebrating the opening of a Texas factory.

He gave no details of the robotaxi other than to say it will “look quite futuristic”.

He also said Tesla will start building the Cybertruck pick-up at its new factory near Austin, Texas, next year. After that, it will start building a new Roadster and an electric truck, he said.

Tesla Party
Elon Musk at the Cyber Rodeo grand opening (Jay Janner/Austin American-Statesman/AP)

He made his remarks on Thursday night at the Cyber Rodeo at Giga Texas, an invitation-only party for thousands of guests at Tesla’s new billion-dollar-plus factory.

As many as 15,000 people were expected to attend the private event hosted to mark the opening of the new factory in Travis County that also serves as the company’s new headquarters following its move from California.

Mr Musk said at the event streamed live on YouTube that Tesla was delivering the first Model Ys built at the new factory, which he said can make a half million of the small SUVs per year.

Tesla and Mr Musk have often missed targets to start producing vehicles. In 2019, he promised a fleet of autonomous robotaxis would be on the road the following year, but the company’s Full Self-Driving software is still being tested by selected Tesla owners on public roads.

Tesla Model Y
Tesla Model Y (Alamy/PA)

The company is the largest maker of electric vehicles in the US and the world.

Mr Musk said this year will be about scaling up the Austin factory as well as a new one in Germany. He also said the company may start building a robot in 2023.

“Next year there’s going to be a massive wave of new products,” he told the crowd on Thursday night.

A county-issued permit said the event included interactive tours, food, alcohol and live entertainment, but it was off-limits to the general public and the news media.

Mr Musk has said the Austin-area plant will employ up to 10,000 workers.

