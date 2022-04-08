Mohamed Salah promises ‘sensitive’ contract talks will not hurt title challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
News

Mohamed Salah promises ‘sensitive’ contract talks will not hurt title challenge

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 5:33 pm
Mohamed Salah is still embroiled in contract talks with Liverpool
Mohamed Salah is still embroiled in contract talks with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah has described his ongoing contract talks as a “sensitive situation” but says they will not detract from his bid to help Liverpool reclaim the Premier League crown.

The Egypt star has 16 months remaining on his current deal and negotiations are ongoing as he reportedly holds out for a deal that would make him the top-flight’s top earner.

But ahead of Sunday’s clash with rivals Manchester City which could go a long way to deciding this season’s champions, Salah sought to play down the potential distraction.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool – Premier League – AMEX Stadium
Mohamed Salah says his current contract is a "sensitive issue"

Salah told Sky Sports News: “There are many things that people don’t know about it – I can’t be selfish and talk about my situation (because) we are in the most important situation that is coming for the team.

“I’ve said many times what I want but I can’t really go deep into the contract now because it is a sensitive situation.

“I can’t go in the news and talk about the contract now, I am just focused on the team. That is the most important thing for me, (being) focused to win trophies and I’m just giving everything for the club.”

