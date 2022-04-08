David Letterman thanks hospital following treatment for fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
David Letterman thanks hospital following treatment for fall

By Press Association
April 8, 2022, 7:05 pm Updated: April 8, 2022, 7:07 pm
David Letterman (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
David Letterman (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

If David Letterman put together a Top 10 list of hospitals, Rhode Island Hospital would probably be number one.

The long-time host of The Late Show With David Letterman, who stepped down in 2015, thanked the staff of the hospital’s emergency department in a video in which he disclosed that he was visiting Providence with his son last August when he fell on the pavement, struck his head, and fell unconscious.

“The ambulance comes and picks me up. They take me and my son in the ambulance to the emergency room and they stitch me up, they X-rayed my head, they gave me a CT scan, they scrubbed me up,” Letterman, 74, says in the roughly one-minute long video posted to YouTube by Lifespan, the hospital’s parent company.

Someone brushed his teeth and he got some fresh clothes, he said.

He says the experience was scary at the time, but the staff put him at ease.

“So I can’t thank you enough for making time for me,” he concluded.

“So I have nothing but lovely things to say and think about with regard to the Rhode Island Hospital and the emergency department.”

