Gunman accused of stealing Lady Gaga’s dogs mistakenly freed from jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Gunman accused of stealing Lady Gaga’s dogs mistakenly freed from jail

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 8:07 am
Lady Gaga’s dogs were stolen in February last year (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Lady Gaga’s dogs were stolen in February last year (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

A gunman accused of shooting and seriously wounding Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stealing her two French bulldogs has been mistakenly released from jail.

James Jackson, 19, was facing an attempted murder charge when he was released from Los Angeles County’s jail on Wednesday “due to a clerical error”, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The sheriff’s Major Crimes Bureau is working on finding him, a spokesperson said.

Jackson was one of five people arrested in connection with the February 24 2021 attack in Hollywood.

64th Annual Grammy Awards – Show
Lady Gaga’s dog walker was seriously injured (Chris Pizzello/AP)

Prosecutors said Jackson and two other alleged gang members had driven around looking for expensive French bulldogs to steal, then spotted, tailed and robbed Ryan Fischer as he walked Lady Gaga’s dogs near Sunset Boulevard.

During a violent struggle, Mr Fischer was hit, choked and then shot in an attack captured by the doorbell camera of a nearby home.

The camera recorded the dog walker screaming “Oh, my God. I’ve been shot!” and “Help me!” and “I’m bleeding out from my chest”.

Mr Fischer lost part of a lung.

“While I’m deeply concerned at the events that led to his release, I’m confident law enforcement will rectify the error,” Mr Fischer said in a statement obtained by KABC-TV.

“I ask for Mr Jackson to turn himself over to the authorities, so resolution to the crime committed against me runs its course, whatever the courts determine that outcome to be.”

The pop star’s dogs were returned two days later by a woman who claimed she had found them tied to a pole and asked about Lady Gaga’s offer of a 500,000 dollar reward if the dogs were returned “no questions asked”. The singer was in Rome at the time filming a movie.

British Academy Film Awards 2022 – Arrivals – London
Lady Gaga offered a return for the dogs’ return (Ian West/PA)

She has been charged with receiving stolen property and the father of another suspect is charged with helping him avoid arrest.

Jackson already had pleaded not guilty when the county district attorney’s office filed a superseding indictment on Tuesday charging him with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit a robbery and assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

The move was done “to speed up the legal process” and Jackson was arraigned on Wednesday under a new case number, the District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

“Mr Jackson was subsequently released from custody by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. We are unsure as to why they did so,” the statement said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal