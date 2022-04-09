Chris Silverwood appointed as Sri Lanka head coach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Chris Silverwood appointed as Sri Lanka head coach

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 1:20 pm
Chris Silverwood has been named as Sri Lanka’s new coach, two months after leaving England (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chris Silverwood has been named as Sri Lanka’s new head coach, two months after leaving England in the wake of their 4-0 Ashes defeat.

Silverwood, 47, has signed a two-year contract with Sri Lanka Cricket, quickly landing another job after he followed director of cricket Ashley Giles in leaving the England set-up in February as they paid the price for a miserable tour of Australia.

“I am very excited to be on board with Sri Lanka and I cannot wait to get over to Colombo and get started,” said Silverwood, who will have a little over a month to prepare for two upcoming Tests in Bangladesh.

“They have a talented and passionate group of players and I am really looking forward to meeting up with the players and coaching staff very soon.”

Silverwood had taken the England job in October 2019, stepping up from his role of bowling coach under Trevor Bayliss – himself a former Sri Lanka coach.

The Yorkshireman, who played six Tests and seven ODIs for England, had previously guided Essex first to promotion to Division One of the County Championship and then to the title.

But he could not replicate that success with England and his exit came after a year in which his side lost nine of their 15 Tests, including series defeats away to India and at home to New Zealand.

The Covid-19 pandemic brought unexpected challenges but his reign became associated with batting collapses and a consistent failure to deliver big first-innings runs.

England Nets and Press Conference – Tuesday December 7th – The Gabba
Silverwood talks to England captain Joe Root, left, during a nets session in Brisbane (Jason O’Brien/PA)

Despite those disappointments, Silverwood was able to convince Sri Lanka he was the right man to replace Mickey Arthur, who left the Lions in November to become Derbyshire’s head of cricket.

Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley De Silva said: “We are delighted to appoint Chris as the new head coach of the national team.

“He is an extremely experienced coach and from our discussions with him in the recruitment process it is clear he has the required qualities we are looking for to take the team forward.”

