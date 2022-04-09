Raphinha sets Leeds on their way to important win over relegation rivals Watford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Raphinha sets Leeds on their way to important win over relegation rivals Watford

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 5:08 pm Updated: April 9, 2022, 5:10 pm
Raphinha scored Leeds opener (John Walton/PA)
Raphinha scored Leeds opener (John Walton/PA)

Raphinha underlined his value to Leeds as Jesse Marsch’s men took a significant step towards Premier League survival with a 3-0 win which pushed Watford closer to relegation.

The Brazilian – who has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Barcelona – stylishly ended a six-game goal drought to set his side on course for a vital three points at Vicarage Road.

In-form duo Rodrigo and Jack Harrison capitalised on some calamitous Hornets defending to seal victory as the West Yorkshire club moved nine points clear of the drop zone.

The beleaguered Hornets had little answer as they slipped to a ninth successive home loss for the first time since the 1971-72 campaign.

Roy Hodgson’s second-bottom hosts are now six points from safety following Everton’s surprise victory over Manchester United and face a major salvage operation to prevent an immediate return to the Championship.

Ismaila Sarr wasted a golden chance to equalise on an extremely frustrating afternoon for the majority in attendance.

Victory for Frank Lampard’s Toffees in Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off piled more pressure on a fixture already earmarked as significant in the scrap for survival.

Hornets manager Hodgson stuck with the starting XI which fought valiantly during last weekend’s loss at Liverpool, while Leeds boss Marsch recalled Robin Koch in place of Adam Forshaw on the back of taking seven points from the last nine available.

Following a minute’s applause for former Hornets defender Bill Shipwright, who died recently aged 89, there was little to separate the sides in the edgy opening stages during which possession frequently changed hands.

Raphinha's celebration goes wrong
Raphinha’s celebration did not go to plan (John Walton/PA)

Watford were the first to seriously threaten, twice testing their visitors from dangerous free-kick situations following a pair of fouls on Juraj Kucka.

Imran Louza had the initial attempt, whipping the ball agonisingly wide of the right post with Illan Meslier rooted to the spot, before Cucho Hernandez’s inswinging set-piece from wide on the left was tipped away by the United goalkeeper.

Roared on by a capacity away following, Leeds shrugged off those narrow escapes and swiftly seized the initiative as Raphinha claimed his overdue goal in the 21st minute.

An unsettled Hornets defence made a mess of two attempted clearances before the visitors’ number 10 collected the ball on the edge of the box and masterfully curled home only his second strike of 2022 – and 10th of the season – via the right post.

Rodrigo celebrates
Rodrigo netted Leeds’ second goal (John Walton/PA)

The opener meant Watford have now gone 20 top flight home games without a clean sheet, dating back to a 3-0 victory over Liverpool in February 2020.

While Leeds’ vocal supporters – many of whom were dismayed at the sacking of Marcelo Bielsa in late February – sang the name of American coach Marsch in the closing stages of the first half, home fans grew increasingly restless after the restart.

Top scorer Emmanuel Dennis, who replaced injured Colombian Hernandez just before the break, bore the brunt of much of the frustration before Sarr should have levelled with an hour gone.

The Senegal forward has not hit the net for his club since they last won on home soil five months ago and he woefully skewed high and wide after being sent clear by Joao Pedro.

Watford appear dejected
Watford slipped closer to relegation (John Walton/PA)

Leeds substitute Kalvin Phillips later stung the palms of Hornets keeper Ben Foster, with the away side repeatedly looking to kill the game on the counter attack.

They duly did so courtesy of some woeful Watford defending.

Spain forward Rodrigo added the second, rounding Foster to slide into the empty net and claim his third goal in four games after Hornets left-back Hassane Kamara catastrophically played the ball against team-mate Samir.

Harrison then rubbed salt in Watford wounds in front of the delirious away fans.

The winger lashed an angled drive across Foster from just outside the box five minutes from time to emphatically grab his third goal in as many games, leading to full-time boos for the outclassed hosts.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]