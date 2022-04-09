Timo Werner showed he is still important to Chelsea – Thomas Tuchel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Timo Werner showed he is still important to Chelsea – Thomas Tuchel

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 6:22 pm Updated: April 9, 2022, 6:29 pm
Timo Werner, centre, scored twice in Chelsea’s rout of Southampton (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Thomas Tuchel hailed Timo Werner for proving he still has a Chelsea future with a hard-fought brace in the Blues’ 6-0 thumping of Southampton.

Werner claimed a perfect hat-trick of sorts, by striking the left post, right post and crossbar at St Mary’s Stadium on Saturday.

But the 26-year-old kept his cool and delivered a telling double as Chelsea shook off leaking seven goals in two defeats to smash the sorry Saints.

Timo Werner, left, scores Chelsea’s third goal
Werner has been linked with a move away from Chelsea this summer, and had only managed one Premier League goal before Saturday’s south coast romp.

The hard-working forward has refused to give up on his Stamford Bridge situation however, leaving boss Tuchel delighted with his latest response.

“Timo was playing in his favourite position, and he loves to play with Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Mateo Kovacic,” said Tuchel.

“He has a connection to these players. He loves the double striker position, the half left position.

“It was an opponent where we could imagine we’d find spaces in behind because it was a higher attacking opponent.

“Everything was set out for him to deliver, honestly.

“It was for him to show that he’s still an important player for this group and that’s exactly what he did. It was necessary, strong but necessary.”

Mount bagged a brace for himself to add to Werner’s double, with Marcos Alonso and Havertz also on target.

Chelsea compounded last weekend’s 4-1 humbling by Brentford by slipping to a damaging 3-1 Champions League quarter-final first-leg loss to Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday.

Tuchel held lengthy talks with his players on Thursday in a bid to hit back to form, and the response was both telling and immediate.

A delighted Blues boss praised his players for rediscovering their swagger.

“It was a very good performance offensive-wise but also defensive-wise,” said Tuchel.

“It’s not only a possession game against Southampton, it’s about winning the duels, accepting the physicality.

“There was a good mix in all areas of the pitch, in mentality and commitment: it was very, very good.”

Chelsea know full well Tuesday’s second leg at Madrid’s Bernabeu Stadium represents one of the tallest orders in world football.

And the Blues might have to cope without captain Cesar Azpilicueta, who has tested positive for Covid-19, and striker Romelu Lukaku who continues to battle Achilles tendon pain.

“Azpi, well he had a positive Covid test yesterday so I have no prediction about that, I don’t even know the rules about that,” said Tuchel.

“First of all we need a negative test. We can’t do anything about that, just hope and wait.

“Romelu I don’t know yet, he had pain in the last training and time’s running out.

“We leave the country on Monday, so let’s see.”

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl lamented history repeating itself.

Saints’ 9-0 defeats by Leicester and Manchester United have been well-documented but Hasenhuttl admitted seeing many of the same old problems recurring here.

“The only chance for us against a team like Chelsea is when we are hot and they are not so motivated,” said Hasenhuttl.

“We are not convinced that we can press such a team at the moment.

“That was the problem in the start and then we tried to change a few things to make it more compact. But every ball loss led to a super counter-attack.

“This was very disappointing to see that we fall back into behaviours that we thought had gone.

“It seems we have to have one game like this a season, which is not nice to watch and very hard to take.

“If you play like this against the Champions League winners, this is what happens.

“You have to defend better, come quicker behind the ball, close the gaps quicker. Because this team kills you when they have chances.”

