I had zero feel for greens – Tiger Woods putter woes lead to worst Masters score

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

I had zero feel for greens – Tiger Woods putter woes lead to worst Masters score

By Press Association
April 9, 2022, 11:20 pm
Tiger Woods carded his worst ever score in the Masters with a 78 on Saturday (Matt Slocum/AP)
Tiger Woods carded his worst ever score in the Masters with a 78 on Saturday (Matt Slocum/AP)

Tiger Woods admitted he had “zero feel” for the greens at Augusta National as he slumped to his worst ever score in the Masters.

Woods four-putted the fifth hole and three-putted six times in a miserable third round of 78, eclipsing his previous highest score of 77 on his debut as an amateur in 1995.

The 46-year-old at least maintained his sense of humour when asked what he struggled with, replying with a smile: “I was hitting too many putts.

“It was like practice putting. I hit 1,000 putts out there today. I just had zero feel for the greens and it showed. I did what I needed to do ball striking-wise, but I did absolutely the exact opposite on the greens.

“I just could not get a feel for getting comfortable with the ball. Posture, feel, my right hand, my release, I just couldn’t find it. With as many putts as I had you’d think I’d have figured it out somewhere along the line, but it just didn’t happen.”

Asked what his target would be in the final round in his first top-level event since suffering severe leg injuries in a car crash in February last year, Woods added: “What am I, six over?

“Maybe shoot 66 and get back to even, right where I started. Hopefully feel a little bit more limber tomorrow.”

Woods followed a three-putt on the first by almost holing a bunker shot on the par-five second for an eagle, but then four-putted the fifth as his somewhat casual bogey attempt caught the edge of the hole and horseshoed out.

The 15-time major winner also three-putted the ninth and 11th and although he birdied the 12th and 13th, he needed nine more putts to complete the final three holes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal