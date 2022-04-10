Like a superman, like a cat – Son Heung-min hails Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News World

Like a superman, like a cat – Son Heung-min hails Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris

By Press Association
April 10, 2022, 11:44 am
Hugo Lloris performed well at Villa (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Hugo Lloris performed well at Villa (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Hat-trick hero Son Heung-min paid tribute to “superman” Hugo Lloris for his part in Tottenham’s 4-0 romp at Aston Villa.

The South Korean took the headlines after a superb treble, along with Dejan Kulusevski’s fine strike, to send Spurs three points clear of Arsenal, making them favourites for Champions League qualification.

But they were indebted to Lloris’ heroics in the first half as after Son’s early opener Villa laid siege on Spurs’ goal.

The Frenchman made seven saves in the opening 45 minutes, including a wonder stop from Jacob Ramsey, which was the most by a Spurs keeper since data collection began.

That allowed their lethal front three, with Harry Kane again notching two assists, to run riot in the second half.

“What can I say? He saved us. We are scoring goals but if Hugo wasn’t there we were probably 3-1 or 4-1 down,” Son said of his captain.

“Because Hugo saved us in a tough time when we needed him, he was turning like a superman, like a cat. It is insane, when he made the first save (from Ramsey) it was really close to him and the shot came really he just had them. He was like a cat. Hugo saved us.

“It is a really special day for the team. It is a really hard place, we showed great personality, great character, especially after the first half.

“Some teams are going to lose this situation because they can’t deal with it. We turned up in the second half really, really well and scored the second goal, third goal and fourth goal. I am really proud for the team.

“The Premier League there is never one easy game. You go away from home and the supporters are different.

“These are difficult places to go, 4-0 sounds easy but it is never easy. We did really well in the second half, we turned up and changed the game.”

The only negative of a brilliant day for Spurs was an injury to Matt Doherty, who hobbled off in the first half after a heavy challenge from Matty Cash.

He tried to play on but had to give up and was seen leaving the ground with a brace on his right knee.

Boss Antonio Conte said of the injury: “I hope nothing serious, I hope. The doctors are going to check on him tomorrow (Sunday).

“I hope nothing serious because he wanted to try to continue to play but then at the end he preferred to come off.

Lucas Digne suffered a possible season-ending injury for Villa
Lucas Digne suffered a possible season-ending injury for Villa (Barrington Coombs/PA)

“I hope so because Matthew is an important player for us and I hope this injury is not serious.”

Villa, who lost a fourth game in a row, also suffered an injury problem as Lucas Digne left the field in the second half when he sustained a collarbone issue.

Boss Steven Gerrard fears his left-back’s season could be over.

He said: “I’m concerned and worried about it because he’s in a sling right now.

“We’ve got a collarbone issue rather than a shoulder issue. If it’s what we fear, it could be season over.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal